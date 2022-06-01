Photo Credit: Jewish Press

You shoot…and you miss! When the basketball just won’t go through the hoop, there’s an old hack that players can use called “Shoot from the free throw line.” You’ve probably seen it: Those times when a player is struggling from the floor and rather than taking a wide-open shot from the perimeter, they’ll attack the basket with the hope of getting fouled so that they can shoot two free throws. By stopping, refocusing, and making the free throw, players know they can realign their shot and regain their confidence.

A free throw in basketball represents identity – going back to the basics. It’s specifically from that place where we gain confidence and strength to overcome challenges. So too in life when we are feeling overwhelmed, lost and confused, it’s empowering to return to our core identity – and then spring forward from there.

On Shavuot we celebrate Hashem giving us the Torah at Sinai. It’s the perfect time to remember that Hashem entrusted each of us with a special mission in this world. By stopping, refocusing, and connecting with our roots, we can make the adjustments we need to live a happy and meaningful life.