If you’ve ever been to Israel, you’ve likely heard the word “slicha” quite often. It’s what people say when they accidentally bump into someone (similar to the American “pardon me”). This casual usage of the term “slicha” downplays the unique concept of forgiveness that is associated with the word. According to Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, “Forgiveness is one of the most radical ideas ever to have been introduced into the moral imagination of humankind. It breaks the cycle of stimulus-response, harm and retaliation, wrong and revenge.”

Forgiveness by our fellow man results in him putting aside his pain and resentment, even though those feelings were justified. This is an incredible act of emotional generosity. While Hashem’s forgiveness is different because He doesn’t get insulted or offended, it is equally, if not more powerful. Divine forgiveness enables us to move forward without being burdened by or mired in our past sins. Additionally, His forgiveness removes the barrier in our relationship with Hashem that was caused by our wrongdoing. Seeing forgiveness in this light can help us realize that the opportunity to be forgiven is a gift that we should not take lightly.

