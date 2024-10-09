Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In today’s complex world, the word forgiveness takes on a greater, more difficult dimension. Right and wrong has been twisted, questioned, and distorted. We face a world perverted by a new order of reality, a confusing world, hard to decipher, difficult to forgive at times.

On a personal level, man to man, when you forgive someone for a perceived slight, you reclaim your peace of mind. When someone forgives you for a misunderstanding, you feel relief and a sense of wholeness. This is a natural form of interaction between human beings, for to err is human.

Yet some forms of behavior transcend the realm of forgiveness. Many transgressions, such as acts of genocide throughout the ages, are impossible to condone. Yet we continue, we survive, though we grapple with lasting searing memories.

It is hard to fathom, almost a year has passed since that day of infamy, October 7. Sadly, we still see the faces of parents and siblings who have lost or continue to pray for the safe return of loved ones and cannot forget their unforgivable acts of barbarism. We grieve for the innocent people dancing, singing, enjoying the music of life, suddenly interrupted by slaughter as evil descended upon them. And for that our heart is broken and unforgiving. Though we know that judgment is in G-d’s hands, as decent human beings, how can we forget or forgive this atrocity?

