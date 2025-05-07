Photo Credit: Jewish Press

This is an incredible and true story that I wish to share with your readers.

Nineteen years ago my son-in-law Eli was in a freak accident. His arm was broken, and he landed up in the hospital on a weekend. It took too long to address the injury; his arm turned gangrene and they considered amputation. He was rushed to a N.Y. specialist; 22 surgeries followed.

My daughter Julie courageously tended to the open wound and dressing on a daily basis. Her grateful husband wanted to buy her a gift. Yet Julie surprised him: “I want another child,” though they had four lovely children. Without any results, they turned to I.V.F.

Yet Julie suggested they precede I.V.F. with a trip to Israel. They visited the Kotel, Kever Rachel, and finally met with a revered rabbi and received a bracha. Still their driver insisted they visit a prominent mekubal. At their meeting, the mekubal told them, “G-d will give you banim” (sons). Again, he repeated “sons.” Julie and Eli were perplexed but thankful.

Two weeks later Julie was pregnant. They thought perhaps the sonogram would show twins, but no – a healthy boy was born. Two years later Julie conceived once again; she bore another son. At the bris a surprise guest, the mekubal’s gabbai appeared, without prior knowledge of the date or location, to represent the mekubal. And then he spoke these words: “The bracha for banim (son s ) is now complete.” And thus the prophesy of the holy man came to fruition.

