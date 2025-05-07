Photo Credit: Jewish Press

As a father, I use the term “sons” as a unifier. While I have tremendous nachas from my Kehos, my Munya, my Menachem Mendel, and my Moshe Levi Yitzchok, k”h, separately as individuals, I refer to them together as “my sons.”

Advertisement





The Torah uses that same unifier for the Jewish people, referring to us as Bnei Yisrael; and even when sinning, the Navi Hoshea still calls us Bnei Kel Chai, the Sons of the Living G-d.

During the weeks of sefira, when we seek to inspire unity, we don’t refer to our study as divrei Chazal, the words of our teachers, but rather Pirkei Avos, the Ethics of our Fathers – once again uniting our people as one family, despite any differences and artificial separations.

When the Rebbe would write his public letters to the Jewish people, they would begin “To the Sons and Daughters of Our People Israel, Everywhere,” echoing the Rebbe’s belief that lies at the core of the Chabad worldwide network, that wherever a Jew is, we are all sons and daughters equally, sharing a Father and King, united as a family.

We left Egypt, each in our own lane of the Yam Suf, but six weeks later, we camped at Har Sinai, Ish echad b’lev echad, entirely unified.

Only through that can we hope to reach the ultimate unifier, when our family is once again all together, standing proudly as Bnei Yisrael, in Eretz Yisrael, with the third Beis HaMikdash and Moshiach, bimheira v’yameinu mamash.

Share this article on WhatsApp: