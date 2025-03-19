Photo Credit: Jewish Press

It’s spring! In Torah terms, it’s more than just flowers blooming and birds chirping. It’s a total reset button, a time for major renewal, just like when the Jewish people were redeemed from Egypt and became a nation. As the world wakes up from winter, they woke up from slavery, and found freedom to express their true blossoming and ever-changing self.

Passover in the spring is all about remembering that freedom. But it’s not just ancient history; it’s about us, now, shaking off whatever is holding us back. The Seder reminds us to cherish freedom and fight for everyone to be free. It’s also about healing, good vibes, and growing as a person. Spring’s the perfect time to throw away the old baggage and make way for awesome new stuff.

For me, spring’s a nudge to start fresh, drop what doesn’t work anymore, and grow. It’s about tuning into nature, soaking up the beauty, and recommitting to living a life that means something, guided by the Torah. It’s a reminder that even after tough times, hope’s always around the corner. Plus, it’s prime time to focus on healing, channeling good energy, and boosting your spiritual growth. Basically, it’s our chance to bloom into the best versions of ourselves, just like those spring flowers!

