I heard there are some parts of the world where people don’t need a closet bursting with puffy coats, a drawer filled with mismatched mittens, or a shelf stocked with thick snow boots.

I heard there are some parts of the world where people don’t need to check their weather app each morning before getting dressed. Where they live, every day is as beautiful and mild as the day before.

And I’m not jealous.

Each year, when the snow starts to melt for the last time of the season and I hear the sounds of children dragging their bikes out of the shed, or the rhythmic bounce of a basketball on the court next door, I feel grateful for the change in seasons.

On this revolving planet, nothing is constant. Everything changes.

When the weather gets warmer, when the chorus of birds gets louder, and when the flowers start to bloom, it offers me a bit of life encouragement to hold onto.

As Dovid HaMelech reminds us in Tehillim, “Those who sow with tears will reap with joy,” (126: 5). Even the darkest winters eventually give way to brighter days.

Whenever life brings us a dark and cold season – personally, nationally, historically, or meteorologically – we can hold onto the certainty that it will be spring again.

