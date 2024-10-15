Photo Credit: Jewish Press

On the first day of Sukkot last year, I was stressed. I had more company than usual and was afraid that I hadn’t cooked enough food, which is a scary feeling to have in the middle of a meal. I am not a natural hostess; some women are great at this, but not me.

The Zohar teaches us that the powerful spiritual energy of the sukkah attracts Hashem’s divine presence which in turn draws seven supernal guests, known as ushpizin, into our sukkahs. Each of the ushpizin, based on his own character traits, brings in a specific energy. Avraham Avinu is the first guest, ushering in the spirit of chesed and hachnasas orchim.

Advertisement





Sometime during the meal, I tried to stop paying attention to how much minute steak was left on the serving plate and instead focused on my grandson who had just turned one. We had put his highchair next to my mother, who does not get to see him often. Casually, he leaned over in his high chair, locked eyes with my mother and said, “Hi.” It was the tiniest of moments, over in a blink, one I would have missed had I continued to obsess about the food situation.

I wish I could say that after this I became a more relaxed hostess, but I’d be lying. I am, however, looking forward to seating my grandson next to my mother again this year.

Share this article on WhatsApp: