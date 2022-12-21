Home Features Word Prompt Word Prompt – WAXY FeaturesWord Prompt Word Prompt – WAXY By Jewish Press Staff - 27 Kislev 5783 – December 21, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/features/word-prompt/word-prompt-waxy/2022/12/21/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/features/word-prompt/word-prompt-waxy/2022/12/21/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Headlines Politics Jewish Kentucky State Senator Condemns Anti-Trans Vitriol Surrounding her Son’s Suicide Government Dead Arab Prisoner Who Murdered 7 Stays in Israel Until 2 IDF Fallen Are Released Latest News Stories NY Yahalom NJ Opens Grant Help Center for Parents of Special Needs Children Where Am I Where Am I: Statued Palestinian Authority Jordanians, Palestinian Authority Taking New Steps to Expand Influence on Temple Mount Ukraine Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out Politics Jewish Kentucky State Senator Condemns Anti-Trans Vitriol Surrounding her Son’s Suicide Judea & Samaria Gush Etzion to Host Israel’s 2022 Naginata Championships News Briefs News Briefs Israeli Circassian Village Makes UN’s List of Best Tourist Villages News Briefs Nazi SS Symbol Carved into Bevery Hills Menorah, Suspect Arrested Sponsored Post This Chanukah, Spread the YOLO Around! Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Ukraine Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out Video of the Day Netanyahu Gives Jordan Peterson a History Lesson He Won’t Soon Forget The Environment Watch: School of Nasrallah Fish Spotted in Eilat Bay Archaeology Second Temple Spectacular ‘Salome Burial Cave’ Uncovered in Lachish Forest