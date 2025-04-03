Photo Credit: Courtesy

Every year, in the eight weeks leading up to Pesach, mainstream media extensively covers the Pesach holiday. Pesach likely receives more attention than Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur combined. They want to know everything about chametz, kosher wine, and what makes Pesach such a special yom tov. It’s quite intriguing when you think about it. While the New York Stock Exchange shuts down for Yom Kippur, and while Rosh Hashanah isn’t solely about the Jewish people, as it marks the new year for the entire world and commemorates the anniversary of Creation, Pesach still gets much more media attention, However, Pesach focuses exclusively on the Jewish people. The seder is so exclusive that gentiles are not permitted to attend. Yet, it’s Pesach that captures the interest of non-Jews, perhaps because it’s the story of our redemption from Egypt. It’s not just about breaking free from slavery; it marks the moment we officially became a nation: G-d’s chosen people.

Materially speaking, kosher wine symbolizes our connection and commitment to G-d more than anything else. Unlike kosher food, kosher wine isn’t solely defined by specific ingredients or appearance. What defines kosher wine is that it’s produced by observant Jews and without violating Shabbos throughout the process. This is a point I often clarify in interviews about kosher wine, especially before Pesach. Mainstream media inquire what makes kosher for Pesach wine special, particularly because many Jews who don’t typically keep kosher choose to drink it for Pesach. They’re often surprised to learn that these wines – almost 99% of them – are not only kosher for Pesach but are also enjoyed throughout the year.

This is why I’ve chosen to review not just four wines for the four cups, but five, to symbolize continuity. These are wines we drink all year round – for Shabbos, at brisim, weddings, Tuesday night dinners, and more. They’re not just kosher for Pesach; they’re excellent wines too. Chag kasher v’sameach, L’chaim!

Wine Reviews:

Vitkin, Collector’s Edition, Carignan, 2021: Vitkin’s winemaker and proprietor, Assaf Paz, is one of Israel’s finest. He blends old-world knowledge with carefully selected grape varieties that thrive in Israel’s terroir. This medium-bodied wine offers ripe raspberry and black plum notes, vibrant acidity, gripping tannins, earthy minerals, and hints of thyme and rosemary on a long, elegant finish.

Razi’el, Brut, Rosé, NV: A remarkable example of the Champagne method, this sparkling rosé stands out with its salmon hue and notes of ripe strawberries, cherries, and citrus zest. It boasts a fine mousse, vibrant acidity, subtle white flower notes, a hint of toast, and a crisp, mineral-driven finish—a top choice for those enjoying sparkling rosé during the four cups.

Château Royaumont, Lalande-de-Pomerol, 2021: This high-quality Bordeaux wine is mevushal, approachable, and while not inexpensive, it offers medium-bodied richness with red fruit notes, earthiness, smokiness, lovely acidity, medium tannins, and a long finish.

Herzog, Special Reserve, Pinot Noir, 2021: Pinot Noir, a classic choice for the four cups, is known for its soft palate. This version presents ripe red berries, earthy undertones, a hint of olives, medium-plus acidity, and a silky, prolonged finish.

Or Haganuz, Har Sinai, Pisga: While an 18% ABV dessert wine might be too intense for the four cups for most, it’s perfect for a festive Pesach meal. L’chaim!

