Photo Credit: Marc Gronich

The Kosher Food and Wine Experience recently held at the Meadowlands Hilton in East Rutherford, New Jersey, displayed a wide variety of wines, hard liquor and food. The alcohol was sponsored by the Royal Wine Co. under cover from individual owners who sell their product to Royal Wine, which acts as a distributor for their intoxicants.

According to Morris Helfgott, the chief operating officer and executive vice president for operations with the Bayonne, New Jersey-based Kayco Corporation, Kayco handles the food division and Royal Wine Corp. is responsible for the alcohol division. Even though the company is owned by Royal Wine Corp., they are two separate entities. “Kayco bought all the wine displayed at the KFWE and it is Kayco’s property, not the vendors and owners of the companies who displayed the product,” said Helfgott.

The event was held on the second floor where security was intense. One sign read “no full glasses of wine beyond this point.” There were no name tags, just hand stamps.

There were two ballrooms filled with enough alcohol for everyone in a stadium hungering for something to drink with a kick to it. There were wines from Italy and Israel, tequila from Mexico, vodka, brandy and whisky – all kosher for Passover. The Jewish Press took the opportunity to speak with several of the vendors.

Terra di Seta (Silk Land), based in Tuscany, is the only fully kosher winery in Italy, according to its owner.

“We produce our wines with our own grapes. We have been producing kosher wines since 2008 and we are in the Chianti Classico region,” said Daniele Della Seta, the owner Terra di Seta. told The Jewish Press. “Tuscany is a very important region for wine production. It’s not a huge winery. We are from the Chianti Classico region, a region famous for wines made with mainly Sangiovese, a Tuscan grape. We have the Chianti Classico in three different solutions. The first one is called Regular Chianti Classico. Then we have the Chianti Reserva and then the Chianti Classico Gran Selezione. Three different levels, different freshness, different complexity and different aging.”

The Della Setas come from an ancient Jewish family who settled in Rome 2000 years ago. Della Seta’s wife, Maria Pellegrini, is from an old Tuscan family with a strong tradition and experience in wine production. In 2008, the Pellegrini-Della Seta family decided to dedicate the entire grape production [approximately 37 acres of vineyards] to kosher wine under the OK certification, becoming the only completely kosher winery in Tuscany, according to information posted to the company website.

New challenges have arisen for the winemakers in Italy, including environmental changes.

“In our winery, we use 500-litre French oak casks. The challenge now is to work in the same direction even with global warming. It’s not easy to have every year the same quality as in the past,” Della Seta said. “The biggest challenge is to improve our production, maintain the quality we are having, and every year we do something new, something different. Some years are much harder than others, so sometimes it’s not so easy, but really up until now we didn’t have any kind of problem. Now we have to work differently. The soil, the field, to reach the same level all the time. Where we are [Tuscany], we pick the grapes late compared with other places because our harvest is usually in late October. The wine is kosher for Passover all year round.”

For some producers of hard alcohols, it’s all about the bottle.

“We have really nice-looking bottles with amazing juice inside of them and that kind of gets the conversation started as to what it means and what it represents. People think it’s such a fancy bottle. How good could the liquid be? We test both sides. We tell people we have the best-looking bottles with the best liquid. It’s what we call ‘Liquid to Lips,’” said Auday Arabo, president and CEO of the Livonia, Michigan-based Benchmark Beverage Co. “The skulls [doubling as corks] are tequila, but we also have a mezcal from Mojáca, which is the jaguar head, and we actually now have a bourbon with an eagle head.

“The most challenging part of this venture has been the economy – inflation, interest rates, people are buying down. Our products are a super-premium product so people are buying down because money is just not there with the economy.”

The price of the bottled alcohol ranges from $80 to $230.

“We do like to tell a story about every brand. The Padre’s story is about love, family and friends. Creating magic moments together drinking our tequila. It’s not made for someone to overindulge or for doing shots. Just enjoying it.”

While Arabo is not Jewish, his portfolio manager is, and offers a greater insight into the technique to make a quality alcohol give a zip in your tastebuds.

“The alcohol, 100 percent of it, is made in Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico. Actually, we sell to Israel. We sell to about 45 different countries with our brand and it has been an incredible journey,” Laurend Abraham, a Syrian-French Jew, and the portfolio manager for Benchmark told The Jewish Press. “We are a distributor. We import everything from Mexico for Padre Azul into Michigan and from there we supply the U.S. We are the supplier, importer and owner of the brand.”

The Padre line has a celebrity fan base as well.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger is a big fan of our tequila. We do his charity events at his house every year in California,” Abraham said proudly. “He raises about $4 to $6 million a year in about four hours for his afterschool kids’ program. It’s incredible what he does with his charity.”

The aging process and the casks the alcohol ages in are among the most important aspects to making a good alcoholic beverage.

“All of our tequila is aged in ex-Bourbon barrels. Some of the tequila takes on the flavor of the bourbon. It depends on how long you age it or how you rechar the barrel,” Abraham said. “It’s a new American oak barrel used for Bourbon and we use the used bourbon barrel. Tequila and new oak doesn’t taste great so it’s better to use a used barrel. The bourbon cut gives it a new flavor profile. If you can imagine vodka and bourbon getting together and having a baby, that baby is tequila, because tequila is so versatile. Vodka is clear and bourbon is bourbon but tequila, there’s a clear tequila, there’s a reposado tequila that ages under a year. In Michigan, we have 600 different brands that we are the distributor of. For the kosher market, it is mainly Padre Azul Tequila and Padrecito. Those are our two main brands that are kosher.”

The only New York company at this event was Upstate Vodka, a division of Sauvage Distillery. It is based in Charlotteville, Schoharie County, located at the northern end of the Catskill Watershed, which feeds pristine water 100 miles south to New York City residents. Upstate Vodka uses water from the Schoharie Reservoir, which is part of the Catskill Watershed.

“We have a lot of natural resources with apples that come from our state and we decided to use it that way so we can develop a vodka that is more unique and has more quality of taste,” Gene Ellis, the national brand ambassador and mixologist for Upstate Vodka.

“We are a small distillery. We are in six states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois, Texas and on the east side of Florida. The biggest challenge as a national brand ambassador is I have to go to the store after we get into the stores and not just convince people it’s a vodka that’s not going to taste bad, because a lot of people have had bad experiences when it comes to vodka. I want to show people that our brand is something that not only you will enjoy but will change your direction about vodka as well. We’re going to be the game-changer because a lot of times with vodka, people need something to mix with it, but we’re going to be a stand-alone vodka the same way you drink your wine, beer, bourbon or whisky straight, you’ll be able to drink this straight as well too.”

The distiller at Sauvage is Ken Wortz, a native New Yorker and artisanal distiller. He was hired to devise a process to create a special spirit.

To craft a bottle of Upstate Vodka, Wortz presses local apples and turns them into a liquid. Each bottle contains 70 to 80 apples sourced from local New York state farms. The liquid is then fermented with kosher yeast, a process that takes three times as long as it does with grain. Upstate Vodka can guarantee that every bottle is 100 percent gluten-free every time. The company offers a special, limited-edition Passover batch to celebrate the holiday each year, according to a news release posted on the company website.

In a separate ballroom were a couple of dozen Israeli wines and alcohols on display, isolated from the other products from around the world.

“Now is not a good time to visit the winery but hopefully this [war] will end sometime,” Uri Tyroler of the Kamisa winery located in the Galilee region not far away from Tzfat and Mount Meron, near the border with Lebanon. Tyroler is CEO at The Feuerstein Institute in Snir in the north district in Israel.

“I was brought up like this,” he said. “When I was a kid, the kibbutz was bombarded every day. This is my way of life but most people get very, very edgy going to work.”

The Kamisa wine is kosher for Passover under Bedatz supervision. Production is difficult amidst the bombing.

“The entire region is being bombed and shelled. Two or three times a day we have to stop the work and get into shelters for ten minutes,” Tyroler said. “Some of the personnel, including myself, the winemaker, the agronomist, and one of the employees were enlisted. We don’t have too many visitors so we had to shut down the restaurant, which was a very important part of the business. It’s a hard time.”

The war is not deterring Tyroler from moving forward with grape production.

“We’re in a rapid growth period so we would grow this year anyway even with the war. Since the demand for our product is always more than what we can supply, it’s about making more and more wine every year and this is what we focus on. Making more wine, planting more vineyards. This year it was a challenge,” Tyroler said. “Most of our wine is being purchased by chareidim, the Orthodox, and they don’t really care for white wine. They prefer red. White wine is less than 10 percent of our production.

“This is the most expensive wine in Israel. You can use it for Kiddush and people use it for Kiddush but it’s a high-quality wine. Our wine should be shared with good company, friends and family.”

In the Machne Yehuda in Jerusalem, the war has put a damper on many business owners making alcohols, which include a distillery, a visitor center, tastings and production operation are located there.

“We produce vodka, two types of gin, bourbon, and a new gin. We’ve only been in business for two years. We started exporting to the U.S. six months ago to New York, New Jersey and Illinois. Next year it will be nationwide,” Michael Ginosar, CEO of Thinkers Distillery, told The Jewish Press. “Our internal operations have been shut down because Jerusalem shut down for a while. There were no tourists. A lot of our revenue went down. All the wedding halls shut down and that’s a large part of the spirit’s market. The first couple of months were very tough but we’re now seeing a huge jump in patriotism. You know what the good thing about alcohol is, when everything is s**t you drink and when everything is great you drink. Everything is slowly coming back. You’ve got more companies bringing their employees in, we have more Jewish tourism that is coming to support, so there’s always more and more people coming in.”

The cost of Thinkers alcohols distills to a hefty price on the shelves.

“A one-litre bottle of vodka sells for about $40 retail. The gins, which are 70cl [centiliters] sell for about $45, and the bourbon sells for $99. The whole spirits market is where the growth is on the Super Premium. All of our products are called Thinkers Further. The idea of the distilleries is to take something good and make it better. That’s Israel in a nutshell,” Ginosar said.

Another winery, located near Haifa in northern Israel, displayed their wares at the expo. According to the company website, the hillside in Kfar Tikva, a small, pastoral settlement for residents with special needs, was the perfect and most natural setting for building the winery. The winery’s inspiring and thriving model of employing members of the community and providing a platform for their integration into the labor market formed an extraordinary, strong, inseparable and rooted connection. Tulip Winery annually produces about 300,000 bottles that are sold throughout Israel and in many countries worldwide.

“The vineyards are all over. They are in the upper valley Leya, the Golan Heights, near Jerusalem,” said Dana Beny, head winemaker for Tulip Winery. “COVID was the best thing that happened to the wine industry in Israel, whereas the war is now the worst thing to happen to the wine industry. People discovered wine again and started to drink more wine back home and from there it just continued. They never stopped. The culture that developed from COVID was really great and people were just looking for something to do. Drinking was the best thing. Now it is just the opposite. People don’t want to drink.”

The war is taking an extreme toll on the Tulip Winery production.

“We do have one vineyard that is on the border with Lebanon and we don’t have access to it. The one we make, the Syrah Reserve, we probably won’t be able to go there and harvest the grapes. For us, the vineyard is devastated, basically. It’s a huge loss,” Beny said. “We have another vineyard on the border with Lebanon. That suffered a hit from missiles launched from Lebanon. If the war in the North would begin, then we won’t have access to any other vineyards, our winery would be at risk. It would be a huge loss.”

This was the 18th annual Kosher Food and Wine Experience.