Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Happy Chanukah! For many across the world, traditional Chanukah celebrations are being replaced with virtual parties and immediate-family-only festivities. The change can be challenging, especially for those who live alone or are overwhelmed by life’s many responsibilities.

Here are 10 mental health apps to help manage stress during Chanukah and all year around. The majority are geared to adults, but the last two specifically target the under-18 crowd. None of these apps are designed to take the place of therapy. If you or someone you know is struggling, please see a mental health professional or speak to your doctor immediately.

Advertisement



Calm: Calm is an award-winning app that provides people experiencing stress, anxiety, or insomnia with breathing programs, guided meditations, sleep stories, Calm Masterclasses, and relaxing music. Calm prides itself on having something for everyone.

Price: $12.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Calm offers a seven-day free trial.

Sanvello: Sanvello was created to help users address anxiety, depression, and stress with CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) techniques. Users have access to therapists, group coaching sessions, anonymous discussion boards, as well as a variety of tools like meditation and mood tracking.

Price: $29.99 to $53.99 per month. Some insurance plans cover Sanvello.

Better Help: Better Help allows private, unlimited one-on-one sessions with one of over 14,000 licensed counselors and therapists on the platform. Users can also choose to message, chat live, phone, or video chat with their therapist outside their session. BetterHelp is the largest e-counseling platform in existence today.

Price: $60-$80 per week. Financial aid is available for those who can’t afford it.

TalkSpace: TalkSpace matches users with a relevant licensed therapist. Users can send messages – texts, voice, and video – as well as photos directly to their therapist any time of day or night. TalkSpace also has options for weekly video chat therapy or couples therapy.

Price: Its unlimited chat therapy starts at $65 per week. Some insurance plans cover TalkSpace.

Happify: Muscles need to be trained, and Happify believes the same is true of the brain. Happify features engaging games, daily quizzes, activity suggestions, gratitude prompts, and more to train the brain to be happier.

Price: Free. Users have the option to upgrade to a premium version.

Slumber: Suffering from insomnia? Slumber offers calming meditation sessions, sleep-inducing bedtime stories, soothing music, and soundscapes to help users fall into a restful sleep.

Price: Free. Users have the option to upgrade to a premium version.

SuperBetter: SuperBetter is a game app that helps users play their way to better mental health. The app gives users missions and challenges designed to increase resilience, build mental health, and self-care techniques, as well as teach users skills to stay strong, motivated, and optimistic.

Price: Free.

Reflectly: For those who find journaling helpful, Reflectly uses AI to help users reflect on their daily thoughts and challenges.

Price: $47.99 per year. Users can opt for a seven-day free trial.

Breathe, Think, Do with Sesame: This app is designed to teach children emotional regulation. Children play games and simultaneously learn problem-solving skills and breathing techniques, as well as how to manage their feelings in a constructive manner.

Price: Free.

NotOK: This app was developed by a teenager for other struggling teenagers. Users can activate a large, red button to let their support network know they’re not okay. Users can add up to five people to their support network, and when the button is pressed, a message along with the user’s current GPS location is sent to all the contacts encouraging them to reach out and check on their friend/family member.

Price: Free.