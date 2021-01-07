Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In a typical year, tech lovers and tech industry insiders flock to the Las Vegas Convention Center sometime in January to participate in the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). CES is considered by many to be one of the most exciting tech events of the year.

This year, the format has changed – it’s all digital – but participants will still get to see an array of cutting-edge tech products. CES 2021 starts on Monday, January 11, and will run until Thursday, January 14. It costs $149 to attend, with the price jumping to $499 for those registering after Jan 3.

Here are some of the innovative new tech products debuting at CES 2021:

GoSun Flow: GoSun Flow is a water purifier using solar energy to filter 99.99 percent of pathogens in water. It can be used as a portable hand-washing station, a shower, or a source of clean drinking water.

GoSun Flow is a practical solution for those camping off the grid or working in rural or remote areas. Its notable features include a collapsible sink, a filter not requiring back flushing or rinsing, a pump that has the capabilities to move 1 liter of water per minute, and a faucet with a flexible hose and a clamp and switch for showering or washing up.

The product is easy to use and can be set up anywhere, within seconds. It’s powered by an 18.5wh lithium ion powerbank, which can be charged using an integrated solar panel. An added bonus: the powerbank can also be used as a cell phone charger!

Widex Moment: Do you know someone hard of hearing who dislikes his or her hearing aids? Widex Moment might be a good alternative. The revolutionary new hearing aid minimizes sound delay – from 7-10 milliseconds to just 0.5 milliseconds – by leveraging ZeroDelay technology.

It also adjusts hearing aids using AI and includes a parallel processing path that eliminates latency, resulting in more natural sounds without tiny distortions.

CarePredict TouchPoint: This product is a remote activity monitoring app for seniors. It provides caregivers with continuous insight and increased visibility into their loved one’s well-being.

TouchPoint is the companion of another CarePredict product called Tempo, which is a wearable device, similar to a watch or wristband, designed to track subtle changes in a senior’s daily activities and behavior.

TouchPoint takes the data from Tempo and displays it in an easy-to-understand manner, thereby alerting caregivers about concerning trends so they can address them before they develop into real issues.

TouchPoint can also detect falls and alert the caregiver. It also has two-way audio allowing caregivers to provide emotional support to a senior waiting for the arrival of emergency personnel.

LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator: LG is debuting an upgraded refrigerator lineup that follows voice commands. Do you want to open the refrigerator door? Simply ask the refrigerator to open, and the door will automatically open for you.

The InstaView Refrigerator also has a glass window replacing a large segment of the door. Double-tapping the window triggers the refrigerator lights to open, enabling you to see what’s on your refrigerator shelves without actually opening the door.

Some of its other notable features include the 2017 LG’s UVnano – ultraviolet LED light technology – which kills 99.99 percent of bacteria from the fridge’s dispensers, and the LG Craft Ice System, which generates two-inch slow-melting ice balls to keep drinks cool for a longer period of time.

You can learn more about CES 2021 on www.ces.tech.