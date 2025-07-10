Photo Credit: David Katz

FLUSHING, N.Y. – The excitement for the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships built last week for hundreds of hopefuls who converged on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the highly anticipated Ball Crew tryouts. On Friday, June 20, and Sunday, June 22, over 500 prospective ballpersons showcased their athletic prowess, hoping to secure one of approximately 80 coveted positions for the prestigious Grand Slam event.

The tryouts were a rigorous test of speed, agility, and precision, essential qualities for those tasked with keeping the fast-paced game flowing. Prospective ballpersons were evaluated by experienced US Open Ball Crew supervisors on their ability to expertly catch and roll tennis balls, demonstrate quick reflexes, and maintain high energy levels. Roles on the ball crew include both “net” positions, strategically placed near the net to quickly retrieve balls, and “back” positions, stationed at the back of the court to collect balls and feed them to the players. The job requires not just physical agility but also keen court awareness and the ability to remain inconspicuous while swiftly performing duties.

The official Ball Crew Handbook reveals the dedication and professionalism expected. Ballpersons are an integral part of the match, serving as direct liaisons between the players and the flow of the game. They must adhere to strict rules of conduct, including maintaining proper posture, remaining silent, and moving with purpose and efficiency. Their attire, provided by official outfitter Ralph Lauren, is a key part of their role. Beyond the on-court action, the rules emphasize teamwork, sportsmanship, and the importance of respecting all players and officials.

For many, particularly high school students, becoming a US Open ballperson is an incredible opportunity. It’s not only a chance to be up close to the world’s top tennis stars but also a unique summer job experience. For yeshiva high school students in the New York area, this role presents an excellent way to utilize their summer vacations, gain valuable work experience, and be part of a major international event. Last year, Yeshiva students from HALB and HAFTAR were notably part of the ball crew. The US Open also famously has kosher food options on-site, ensuring that Kosher dietary needs can be easily met.

The tryout participants were already selected from a pool of over 1600 applicants who applied in advance and received an invitation. While the tryouts for the 2025 US Open Ball Crew happened last week, aspiring ballpersons need not despair if they missed this year’s window. Positions are open to anyone age 14 or older, and for those interested in trying out for the 2026 US Open Ball Crew, you can visit usopen.org/ballcrew for more information.

