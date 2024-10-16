Photo Credit: Lexie Wanninger/USTA

As Diego Schwartzman served his final U.S. Open volley this past summer, the tennis world bids farewell to a beloved champion. In an exclusive interview with The Jewish Press, Schwartzman opens up about his decision to retire from professional tennis, his proud Jewish heritage, and the lessons he’s learned throughout his remarkable career.

A stalwart on the ATP Tour, Schwartzman’s impressive résumé boasts numerous highlights, including:

Reaching a career-high ranking of No. 8 in the world;

Claiming four ATP singles titles;

Semifinal appearance at the French Open;

Quarterfinal showing at the U.S. Open.

Fresh from his emotional farewell at the U.S. Open, where fans and organizers celebrated his achievements, Schwartzman shares the thought process behind his decision to hang up his racket after the Argentina Open in 2025 in Buenos Aires. He also reflects on the role his Jewish identity has played in his journey, from the inspiration drawn from his Holocaust survivor great-grandparents to his advice for young Jewish athletes navigating their own faith and athletic ambitions.

With his signature humility and warmth, Schwartzman, a fan favorite, discusses his tennis and Judaism, revealing the unconditional support he’s received from around the world. As he looks to the future, Schwartzman hints at staying connected to the tennis world, while exploring new pursuits.

You have said this is your last U.S. Open, given that you continue to play at a high level, what went into your decision to step away now? ⁠

Diego Schwartzman: I’ve been processing the decision for many months, even more than a year. It was difficult to understand what was going on in my head during this time, but I am very happy with the decision I made. Being able to enjoy what the U.S. Open organization did for me after the match with Monfils, I believe helps me internally to truly enjoy these last few matches. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, and I am very happy with the decision.

There are not many Jewish tennis players who have reached the heights of professional tennis that you have. Has that been an added motivation for you in competition?

I don’t think it was an extra motivation. In Argentina, tennis was very popular when I was a kid, and I always dreamed of being a great player. I had a very difficult journey because my family had many financial problems to support my career. Luckily, we always found people from the Club Náutico Hacoaj and friends of my parents who gave us financial help so I could play tennis.

⁠You have written about your Holocaust survivor grandparents who emigrated from Poland to Argentina. How have they inspired you and how did they feel about your passion for tennis? Was there any apprehension on your part on being so open about your heritage?

My grandparents were born and lived in Argentina. The ones who escaped from Europe were my great-grandparents; they came between 1920 and 1935 during World War I to South America, and that’s where the family tree on both my father’s and mother’s side began. But truly, all the stories of overcoming hardships and surviving the wars are incredible. It was not that long ago if you stop to think about it, and it’s really amazing to read and hear the stories from that time.

Do you have advice for other Jewish athletes who are worried about being open about their Jewish identity and whether that could distract from their ability to compete?

I believe that beyond the way you train, playing sports, being able to represent your country, friends, and cultures is something very special. And if you manage to do it at the highest level, you can showcase all those details even more.

Has the rise in global antisemitism since Oct. 7, 2023, impacted you in a discernible way compared to beforehand?

Fortunately, not. In tennis, all the countries and fans have always been very respectful towards me, and I’ve never had a conflict. I hope that all violence ends soon and that we can live in a world of peace.

⁠What does it mean to you to be Jewish?

I believe that the best thing is the unconditional support I receive from around the world. Many people from other countries approach me to talk about religion and connect with the sport in that way. That union between different cultures and countries that can bring beliefs together is something very beautiful.

What’s next for you after your upcoming retirement?

I don’t know yet! I hope to have some of the success I had in tennis in whatever I choose to do. We’ll see over time what ideas come to mind, but the plan is to stay commercially connected to tennis and events.

The Jewish Press gratefully acknowledges ATP and the U.S. Open for their kind assistance in coordinating this interview with Diego Schwartzman.

