Photo Credit: Sachie Katz

New York City FC made history on Wednesday, hosting CF Montréal at Citi Field for the first time, marking a new chapter in the team’s journey. The energetic crowd in Queens witnessed a dominant 2-0 victory, as Costa Rican forward Alonso Martínez scored in the 9th and 56th minutes, securing three points for NYCFC and extending their winning streak to two games.

The match drew a diverse crowd, including many Orthodox families who enjoyed kosher food options provided by Prime Kosher Sports under the Kof-K kosher certification. The electric atmosphere was palpable, reflecting New York City’s passion for soccer and offering a unique experience distinct from baseball, basketball, and football games.

The colored smoke, rabid NYCFC supporters section, replica steam chimneys, bilingual announcements, and intense fan energy created a feverish environment that embodied the New York attitude. As the team continues to grow its fan base beyond its usual home at Yankee Stadium, this win demonstrates the growing interest in soccer, particularly among the local Jewish community, ahead of the World Cup’s arrival in the NY area in 2026.

NYCFC’s dedication to bringing the beautiful game to all corners of the city is evident, and this victory serves as a testament to the team’s rising popularity and the city’s passion for soccer.

