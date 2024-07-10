Photo Credit: Leah Aron / Jewish Press Staff

Fun Spot is an amusement park located in Orlando, Florida. It stays open until midnight! My family and I went to Fun Spot at night, and it was an amazing experience. Upon entering, we first went through security and then got bracelets for the rides.

When I first saw all the rides I was blown away! There were so many and such a variety. The first ride we went on was the Liberty Swing, a high-flying swing ride that spins around. We also enjoyed a two-floor carousel. Then, we split up – some of my family went on roller coasters while others explored different rides.

As we continued walking, we came across an animal sightseeing area, including a gator marsh, birds, snakes, scorpions, and turtles. This was such a cool addition to the amusement park! Right near the animals was a gift shop filled with Florida and Fun Spot-themed items.

After seeing the animals, we went to the go-karts. It featured an amazing three-level track with high-end go-karts. There were single and double karts based on your age and preference. The go-karts were so fun that my family and I rode them five times! After the go-karts, we enjoyed the bumper cars and finished the night on the Ferris wheel.

At Fun Spot, they also have arcade games, a water splash pad for kids, a fun slide, an arcade room, the Frog Hopper, Orlando’s only wooden roller coaster, and so much more! They even have kid versions of rides like roller coasters and the Liberty Swing for kids to enjoy. I’ve been to many amusement parks before, but Fun Spot was different. This amusement park was one of the best I’ve ever been to!

Reflecting on our visit, I couldn’t help but compare our experience to those at Disney parks. While others likely endured hour-long waits for brief Disney-themed rides, we enjoyed a bunch of exciting attractions with minimal waiting time. Fun Spot offers a refreshing alternative that ensures a more engaging and efficient amusement park experience. For anyone seeking an enjoyable activity in Orlando that caters to both children and adults, Fun Spot is undoubtedly the ideal destination.

