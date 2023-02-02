Remember the good old days of Pesach vacations (you know, before Covid ruined everything)? The last few years have been rough. Lots of programs were shut down in 2020, many just at the last minute. Some people weren’t even able to get their money back.

But even putting those problems aside (hopefully for good), Passover programs don’t always measure up. The hotels, food, and entertainment are not always as perfect as they seem in the ads, and things sometimes go wrong.

Advertisement





Fortunately, there is a way to check out Pesach programs before you reserve your stay. It’s called PassoverListings.com. Getting accurate reviews from actual consumers isn’t exactly a new concept – Amazon, Expedia, and the rest have been around for years. But this is the first time the concept has been applied to Pesach vacations.

Founders Doni Schwartz and Daniel Kramer are veterans of Pesach vacations, and they’ve experienced getaways both wonderful and… not so much. Tired of rolling the dice, the pair decided it was time to bring choosing a Pesach program into the digital age. They created a modern website with accurate information and real reviews from program attendees so that kosher travelers can have the best shot at the Pesach holiday of their dreams.

Since the Passover Listings website launched, thousands of matzah munchers have researched and booked trips after browsing the Passover listings on the site and through the platform’s Facebook group, Passover Program Reviews.

With Pesach programs back in full swing this year, food is high on the agenda. And it’s not just tea rooms and buffets – many of the programs listed have multiple restaurants. In fact, VIP Kosher Tours will have 16 separate restaurants. You could go to a different one every day and still have a few left over! Lasko Getaways, an ultra-luxurious program, has a world-class water park as well as impressive resident scholars, speakers, and entertainers. Leisure Time Tours in Utah features an action-packed adventure with skiing, scuba diving in caves, RTVing and more. There’s something for everyone on these programs. If you have kids, you can leave the little tykes at professionally organized kids’ camps and enjoy the sights with your significant other.

Passover Listings also has reviews from real vacationers, so you’re not just taking the word of the advertisers. Find out what other parents thought about the camp. Find out which resorts had the most creative desserts, the best Texas smoked dinosaur ribs and the juiciest lamb on a rotating spit. Look up whatever you like – if you’re interested in it, chances are someone has already commented on it.

This year, Passover Listings has added a new feature based on customer request: answers to specific questions. Wondering what kind of desserts Kosherica will have in the Bahamas this year? Questions about the refund policy at Leisure Time Tours? Interested by the type of crowd at Tour Plus in Crete? Passover Listings is now taking calls and answering emails – free of charge. The team will answer your question on the spot, or get the answer and get back to you.

You will currently find more than 80 Pesach programs on passoverlistings.com. You can search by program, amenity, or location. Some of 2023’s featured Pesach programs are:

– Kosherica in Florida, the Bahamas, and Mexico

– Lasko Getaways in Miami, Florida

– Leisure Time Tours in Florida, Utah, New Jersey, and Italy

– Hafikoman in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

– Royal Passover in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

– VIP Kosher Tours in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

And there are dozens more around the USA, Europe, and Asia. So if you’re thinking about treating yourself to a Pesach vacation, go to passoverlistings.com or the Passover Program Reviews Facebook Group, or follow @passoverlistings on Instagram. Because trust is great. But trust and verify is better.