A significant portion of northern Israel’s forests sustained heavy damage during the Iron Swords war, with roughly 8,000 acres of land affected, according to the 2024 Israel Forest Status Report published this week by KKL-JNF.

The report, which provides a detailed overview of the country’s forest conditions, addresses a variety of key issues, including climate change mitigation, the destructive toll of wartime fires, and notable achievements in forest rehabilitation. Spanning over 370 thousand acres of forest land across Israel, the findings offer an in-depth look at the KKL-JNF’s ongoing forestry efforts and the organization’s critical role in environmental preservation.

The report’s most striking finding is the extent of the devastating fires caused by attacks during the Iron Swords war, which left widespread destruction in their wake. Areas such as the Naftali Mountain Ridge, Biriya Forest, Be’eri Forest, and Yad Mordechai Forest suffered significant losses, as the fires ravaged vegetation, wildlife habitats, and soil quality.

Yet the report also underscores the resilience of the organization’s forest management strategies. Beyond responding to the immediate damage caused by wartime fires, KKL-JNF continues its extensive year-round efforts to prevent forest fires and restore impacted areas. The organization has treated vast stretches of land to create buffer zones, thinned approximately 8,000 acres, and replanted 1,103 acres of forest land.

One notable achievement in the past year is the expansion of KKL-JNF’s research and data collection initiatives. Nearly half (47%) of the nation’s forestry lands have now been mapped, while over the last year alone, 27 active academic studies and 13 new research projects were initiated. Among the most innovative was the use of LiDAR technology to monitor forest health, offering a new and sophisticated method for tracking changes in the environment.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a technology used to measure distances by emitting a laser beam toward an object or surface and calculating the time it takes for the reflected light to return to the sensor. It can operate in a fixed direction or scan multiple angles, combining 3D scanning and laser scanning techniques to capture detailed spatial data.

In addition to these improvements, KKL-JNF has continued its work through Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) stations, which monitor vital factors such as climate change, plant health, and ecological balance. These stations have expanded their scope, ensuring a more comprehensive understanding of environmental trends across the country.

Looking ahead, KKL-JNF is poised for continued growth in both its rehabilitation and research efforts. The organization’s nurseries have produced around 800,000 seedlings this year, with 40% designated for reforestation projects and the remaining 60% distributed to various sectors, including schools, the Israel Defense Forces, and kibbutzim.

