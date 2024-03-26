Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

John Spencer, Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute (MWI) at West Point, wrote in Newsweek on Monday that the IDF took “unique precautions” to protect innocent civilians during its operation against Hamas terrorists at Shifa Hospital in Gaza (Israel Has Created a New Standard for Urban Warfare. Why Will No One Admit It?).

“Israel’s opponents are erasing a remarkable, historic new standard Israel has set,” wrote Spencer. “In my long career studying and advising on urban warfare for the U.S. military, I’ve never known an army to take such measures to attend to the enemy’s civilian population, especially while simultaneously combating the enemy in the very same buildings.”

“In fact,” he continued, “by my analysis, Israel has implemented more precautions to prevent civilian harm than any military in history—above and beyond what international law requires and more than the US did in its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

He should know. He served for 25 years as an infantry soldier, including two combat tours in Iraq.

“The international community, and increasingly the United States, barely acknowledge these measures while repeatedly excoriating the IDF for not doing enough to protect civilians—even as it confronts a ruthless terror organization holding its citizens hostage,” Spencer asserted.

He pointed out that the IDF’s tactics for protecting civilians should be emulated by every civilized army in the world, “despite the fact that these militaries would almost certainly be extremely reluctant to employ these techniques because of how it would disadvantage them in any fight with an urban terrorist army like Hamas.”

Spencer suggested that “Israel has had to abandon this established playbook in order to prevent civilian harm.” So much so, that “the IDF has telegraphed almost every move ahead of time so civilians can relocate, nearly always ceding the element of surprise.”

How far is the IDF willing to go to spare civilians? According to Spencer, it has made more than 70,000 direct phone calls, sent more than 13 million text messages, and left more than 15 million pre-recorded voice messages to alert civilians to leave their homes before they become part of the combat zones. The Army also used drones with speakers, and parachuted speakers that warned civilians to evacuate.

This allowed Hamas leaders to take new positions, together with their Israeli hostages. Meanwhile, Hamas has been taking advantage of the IDF’s forgiving policy toward the civilians in Gaza to blend with them and relocate.

No one knows how many Gazan civilians have been killed so far. The only figures that are being quoted are produced by the Hamas government’s health ministry, and should not be believed. Meanwhile, the IDF estimates killing some 13,000 Hamas and other terrorists. This figure you can take to the bank.

“Those calling for Israel to find an alternative to inflicting civilian casualties to lower amounts (like zero) should be honest that this alternative would leave the Israeli hostages in captivity and allow Hamas to survive the war,” Spencer concluded. “The alternative to a nation’s survival cannot be a path to extinction.”

