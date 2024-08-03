Photo Credit: Google Maps

Iran is working hard to supply its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah with as many weapons as possible ahead of the anticipated massive attack on Israel by the so-called “Axis of Resistance” in the coming days. But Israel’s military has other plans.

Initial reports of another alleged Israeli airstrike in the Hermel border area between Syria and Lebanon, as well as the Baalbek area in the Bekaa valley. https://t.co/4tQJghW4fG pic.twitter.com/Mqwpi0Us3Y — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) August 2, 2024

Israeli forces carried out multiple airstrikes late Friday night into Saturday morning against weapons deliveries from Iran to Hezbollah.

The Israeli Air Force conducted airstrikes against Al-Dabaa military airport in southwestern Syria near the city of Homs, according to i24TV journalist Ariel Oseran. The airport, located near the Lebanese-Syrian border, has been used by Iranian-backed forces to transport weapons into the area.

Syrian forces reportedly launched anti-aircraft missiles at the Israeli aircraft, but missed, landing instead near the northern Lebanese village of Al-Qasr.

“Two interceptor missiles exploded in the airspace of the town of Al-Qasr and the Mutariba crossing on the Lebanese-Syrian border, fired by the Syrian army towards Israeli planes that targeted Al-Dabaa Airport in the northeast of the Syrian city of Qusayr,” a correspondent for the Al-Akhbar news outlet wrote in a post on the X social media platform.

“The Israeli regime attacked the military airport in Syria’s Homs province on Friday night. Syrian air defense countered the Israeli missiles and repelled the Zionists’ attack,” Iran’s Mehr news agency claimed.

A source close Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah told the AFP news agency late Friday the strike targeted on a convoy of trucks entering Lebanon from Syria.

“Three Israeli strikes targeted a convoy of tanker trucks on the Syrian-Lebanese border in the Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali area, injuring one Syrian driver,” the source said. The trucks were allegedly carrying a shipment of weapons from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.

From all of the above we can put together the picture of the attack, and the failure of the Syrian forces to prevent it.

In addition, there were reports of another alleged Israeli airstrike, this one aimed at Hermel, also located along the border between Syria and northeastern Lebanon, in the Baalbek-Hermel governorate in the Bekaa valley.

According to L’Orient Today, the strike targeted the Lebanese-Syrian border town of al-Qasr in the Hermel district. “A few minutes later, the Israeli warplane carried out two other airstrikes on al-Qasr and Hosh al-Sayed, both in the Hermel district,” the news outlet reported.

“A second strike reportedly happened at the nearby Matraba crossing on the Syrian border,” Crisis 24 added.

Israel has not commented on any of the above strikes.

Early Saturday morning, the Israeli Air Force eliminated Ali Nazih Abed Ali, a significant terrorist on the Hezbollah southern front, the IDF confirmed.

Abed Ali, who was assassinated in the area of Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon, was involved in planning and carrying out various terror activities. His elimination represents a significant blow to the Hezbollah’s military capabilities of on the southern Lebanon front and to its organization in the area.

“Since Friday night, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and military structures in the areas of Tayr Harfa and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. Additionally, IDF tanks struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Rab El Thalathine in southern Lebanon,” the IDF noted.

“Earlier today, an IAF aircraft eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Deir Seryan. Moreover, IDF artillery struck terrorist infrastructure in the area of Odaisseh,” as well.

