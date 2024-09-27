Photo Credit: UN

In a significant move last week, the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution calling for the Old City of Jerusalem to become Jew-free as part of a broader agenda aimed at addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The resolution, which passed with a vote of 124 in favor, 14 against and 43 abstentions, has sparked considerable debate and criticism, raising questions about the role and authority of the United Nations about a matter deeply rooted in historical, religious and cultural significance.

The impetus behind this resolution can be traced back to a July advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice, which deemed Israeli presence in territories occupied after the 1949 armistice line as illegal. By calling for the complete withdrawal of Israel Defense Forces from Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip within a year, the resolution seeks to enforce this advisory opinion, effectively pushing for the evacuation of thriving Jewish communities, including those in Jerusalem’s Old City.

However, this resolution exhibits a stark hypocrisy. The United Nations has frequently condemned Israel while appearing to turn a blind eye to provocations and violent acts stemming from Palestinian territories. The disproportionate focus on Israel raises concerns about bias, leading many to question the fairness of the world body’s stance.

Adding to the complexity of this situation is the broader theological belief among many Jews that the ultimate authority over Jerusalem transcends international politics. Many Jews and supporters of Israel hold the perspective that U.N. resolutions have no real power over the city as they believe Divine sovereignty supersedes human governance. This sentiment is echoed in foundational Jewish texts, including Genesis, which asserts that God has the ultimate control over the land.

Indeed, as the scripture reflects, “God gives, God takes” and God gives back. The belief is that divine providence has a hand in the existence and resilience of Israel and that spiritual focus should take precedence over the resolutions of any international body. In this regard, many find solace and strength in biblical promises, such as those found in Amos 9:14-15, where God declares that He will firmly plant His people in their land and they will never be uprooted again.

This call to redirect focus away from the United Nations and towards faith and spiritual fulfillment resonates with those who believe that true change will only come from a higher authority rather than through political maneuvering. The sentiment suggests that by concentrating on faith and unity among believers, a more profound and lasting peace can be achieved.

While the U.N. General Assembly resolution reflects a significant moment in global politics, it also unveils the hypocrisy that often accompanies such discussions. It raises crucial questions about the efficacy and fairness of international governance in matters that touch on deeply held beliefs. The future of Jerusalem and Israel remains a complex and multifaceted issue, one that is as deeply spiritual as it is political. The resolution serves as a reminder that while political dialogues continue, there exists a vibrant and enduring connection to the land that transcends diplomatic decisions.

To many, it is a time to raise spiritual awareness, place faith above politics and seek everlasting peace through Divine, rather than human, decree.

Editor’s Note: The opinions and facts presented are those of the author

{Reposted from JNS}

