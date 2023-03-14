Photo Credit: Ella Agra / Nature and Parks Authority

The Yotvata Hai-Bar Nature Preserve is a 3,000-acre breeding and re-acclimation center of the Israel Nature Reserves & National Parks Authority, locate in the Southern Arava desert near Yotvata. And over the past two days, it experienced this:

To the brand-new ram calves who until this week had known only sunshine and dry sands, the rain was a wonderful surprise.

Advertisement





And then, because it’s a desert and rain there is a fleeting event, the sun came out again and the floods turned into puddles. As they should.