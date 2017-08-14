Photo Credit: courtesy

Current 20-year-olds can expect to live to 100! Although this is good news for the medical field and society in general, this raises an economic concern.

Doug Goldstein, CFP©, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and professor of economics at the London Business School, Andrew Scott discuss what the “Age of Longevity” means for retirement planning. Professor Scott expounds on how and why the current retirement system has to change to accommodate longer life spans.

Risk is an inherent part of investing

Retirement planning requires taking into account many unknowns, not just your lifespan. Risk, and the uncertainty of returns is difficulty to calculate.

Is it possible to lower risk in your portfolio? Does using professional money managers lower risk in your investment portfolio?