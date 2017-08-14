Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Current 20-year-olds can expect to live to 100! Although this is good news for the medical field and society in general, this raises an economic concern.

Doug Goldstein, CFP©, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and professor of economics at the London Business School, Andrew Scott discuss what the “Age of Longevity” means for retirement planning. Professor Scott expounds on how and why the current retirement system has to change to accommodate longer life spans.

Advertisement

Risk is an inherent part of investing

Retirement planning requires taking into account many unknowns, not just your lifespan. Risk, and the uncertainty of returns is difficulty to calculate.

Is it possible to lower risk in your portfolio? Does using professional money managers lower risk in your investment portfolio?

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleINTO THE FRAY:The Humanitarian Paradigm
Next articleAcrimonious Exchanges between Residents and IDF Commander following Neveh Tzuf Massacre
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...