Israel’s Health Ministry informed the country’s health maintenance organizations (HMOs) that they can begin to administer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to adults at medical risk — the first country in the world to do so.

Among those who qualify to receive the booster shot are liver transplant recipients, bone marrow transplant recipients, those with hemoglobinapathy, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune or rheumatological diseases, oncology patients currently receiving chemotherapy treatment and those with primary immune system issues.

The booster shot is being administered because most people who have immunosuppression issues have not developed enough of the necessary antibodies that can neutralize the COVID-19 virus.

The Health Ministry has recommended that those who wish to receive the booster shot wait at least four weeks – and preferably eight weeks – between the second and third dose.

It is also recommended to perform a serological test at least 14 days after the administration of the second dose of vaccine, and before one receives the third shot, the ministry said.

In addition, the ministry recommended that another serological test be performed at 14 days after one receives the third dose. However, medical personnel are cautioned not to administer any further doses, regardless of the results of the test for antibodies.