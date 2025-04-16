Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

Dear Debra, Michael, Jerry, and David,*

Advertisement





In 2005, a documentary called “Protocols of Zion” (based on the book that inspired Hitler to murder millions) discusses the rising wave of antisemitism as evidenced by the Protocols still selling out worldwide. In a memorable scene, the Jewish director calls dozens of very famous Jewish celebrities, trying to get a statement about antisemitism, or any show of support for that matter. Call after call was met with distrust, disinterest, or avoidance. I guess the way they saw it, with no immediate threat at hand, why rock the boat? Sure, the Protocols is filled with antisemitic vitriol, accusing the Jews of world domination, but I guess most Jewish celebs want to stay under the radar and avoid alienating their fan base. I can’t say I completely blame them, knowing how hard it is to become a successful actor or comic to begin with, now add to that being hated because you’re Jewish?

But then October 7 came and suddenly, the call for genocide against Israel – and Jews – presented everyone, including Jewish celebrities, with an opportunity to step up to the plate. This was no longer just a threat, but rather a call to arms for Jews worldwide. Sadly, once again, most celebs hid their heads in the sand, waiting for the dust to settle, wishing to avoid the negative feedback that comes with supporting the Jewish state.

Thank G-d, you are not like most celebs.

All of you, in your own way, came to rallies, visited Israel, sent money, spoke out and endured alienation, hate mail or worse. You did it with the full knowledge that there would be some repercussions, just as many other beautiful souls, like Patricia Heaton, Dr. Phil and Douglas Murray, to name a few, came to the forefront. Your courage, love and support is palpable and I for one – along with so many level-headed people – thank you from the bottom of my heart. May you, along with other righteous gentiles, find untold blessings for you and your loved ones.

Thank you for proving to everyone that you are all more than individuals blessed with looks, timing, talent and stage presence. You’re part of a unique family – tasked by G-d – to be a light unto the nations, representing the powers of good in this world. Sadly, too many people do not realize that that’s what this war is truly about: the battle between the forces of good vs evil. Nothing less.

Hamas’s unspeakable acts of evil are consistent with their very essence, as they represent the powers of evil that existed since the first time Amalek launched an unprovoked attack on the children of Israel when they left Egypt. We try to avoid bloodshed at all costs, while they get pleasure promulgating it. The differences between the two is immense.

We recently celebrated the holiday of Purim, where we read in the Megillah that Haman, a direct descendent of Amalek, wished to kill every man, woman and child for no reason other than they were Jewish. Thousands of years later, his descendent, Adolf Hitler, yimach shemo, wanted to finish the job. Today, Hamas and Hezbollah are on the same mission, giving us the choice to rise up and speak out against evil or remain silent, cowering in fear.

Your actions leave no doubt as to where you stand with your fellow brothers and sisters, and your support, along with countless others, empowers us as a people.

The Jewish people are a close-knit family. When one Jew dies in Auschwitz or Gaza, millions of Jews experience this pain. We still fast and mourn the loss of our holy Temple lost so many centuries ago, along with the countless souls who lost their lives – because the bond is strong.

Rashi notes that when the Jewish people arrived at Mount Sinai (Exodus 19:2), they encamped “k’ish echad b’lev echad” – like one person with one heart in a beautiful demonstration of national unity.

The Ohr HaChaim HaKadosh explains that this was a necessary prerequisite for receiving the Torah.

Unity, achdus, love among one another is the source of our blessing from G-d, and the secret to beating the powers of evil.

My esteemed rebbe, Rav Shraga Gross, tells the story of two men traveling with their horses and buggies many years ago. The journey was tenuous yet one man clearly beat the other by several hours. Puzzled, the man who arrived later asked how the other guy’s horses, which were smaller than his purebred stallions, were able to beat his horses?

He explained: “It’s true. Your horses are stronger than mine. But your horses have no connection to the other horses they are running with. However, my horses are all brothers, and therefore feel the pain of their fellow brothers, and even when they are tired, they work even harder trying to ease their pain, making them even more powerful!”

When you fight alongside us and speak out against evil, each of you in your own respective ways share in our burdens, and empower us as a people. Indeed, we are a most glorious nation representing the powers of good and righteousness, whose blessings lie in the strength of their unity.

May Hashem protect our people – along with all good souls – and bring victory to Israel quickly!

Am Yisrael chai.

*Debra Messing, Michael Rapaport, Jerry Seinfeld, and David Schwimmer.

Share this article on WhatsApp: