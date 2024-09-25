Photo Credit: Free image by DonkeyHotey via Flickr

As Rosh Hashana nears, bringing with it a season of reflection and renewal, many lifelong Democratic Jewish Americans find themselves in a political pickle.

For decades, the Democratic Party was the cozy bungalow where ideals like justice, equality, and civil rights kicked up their feet – a place that echoed the values cherished by the Jewish community. But lately, that bungalow’s foundation feels shakier than a Miami high-rise built on a sinkhole. The party that was once a reliable ally is looking more and more like a fair-weather friend.

Standing at the Crossroads

“You are standing today, all of you, before the L-rd your G-d.” – Deuteronomy 29:9 (Parshat Nitzavim)

In Parshat Nitzavim, which we read just before Rosh Hashana, Moses addresses the Israelites as they stand on the cusp of entering the Promised Land. He implores them to choose wisely between life and prosperity or death and adversity. Similarly, Jewish Americans today find themselves at a crossroads, facing choices that could shape their future and that of their community.

What happened to the steadfast support for Israel and the uncompromising stand against all forms of bigotry? Instead, we’re seeing antisemitism creeping in like ivy overtaking a once-sturdy wall, often disguised as anti-Zionism, anti-colonialism, or the trendy Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement. And surprise – it’s not just bubbling up from the usual suspects on the far right. No, this time it’s seeping into the progressive circles where many liberal-minded Jewish Americans once felt at home. It’s as if the ground beneath has shifted, and the familiar landscape is no longer recognizable.

The Shifting Sands of Political Allegiance

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?” – John Maynard Keynes (often quoted by Rabbi Sacks)

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. aren’t just on the rise – they’re skyrocketing like a shofar blast echoing across a silent valley. The Anti-Defamation League reports a significant spike, especially since October 7, and this isn’t a statistical hiccup – it’s a blaring alarm clock that no one can snooze.

Jewish Democrats now face a gut-wrenching question: Can they keep supporting a party that seems to embrace narratives and policies threatening the survival of Israel and undermining values that once felt rock-solid? Is the Democratic Party still the reliable old friend it used to be, or has it become the guest who overstays his welcome and drinks all the good wine?

This is the Democratic Dilemma – a clash of conscience that demands more than blind party loyalty.

Sometimes, clinging to old beliefs leads straight into a quagmire, forcing uncomfortable decisions. It’s making some patriotic Jewish Americans wonder which political home offers a sturdy roof these days. The existential question looms: Where does one’s vote truly belong now?

Rethinking the Policy Priorities That Shape Our Future

Every election parades out the usual suspects of critical issues – energy independence, immigration reform, national defense, climate change. It’s a buffet of challenges that could give anyone indigestion. Taxes, spending, national debt? Check, check, and check. Global terrorism, the Iran conundrum, building a diverse and talented workforce – they’re all jockeying for attention.

Democrats champion a woman’s right to choose (perhaps above all other concerns), while Republicans seem hell-bent on turning back the clock, even if in reality the courts have tossed the ball back to the states. Gun laws? Let’s just say it’s a topic as heated as a family debate over brisket recipes at a holiday dinner. These issues are as crucial as remembering your anniversary (trust me on this), and every voter might want to consider them before binge-watching another reality show.

But there’s a cloud overshadowing even these heavyweights: the surge of antisemitism and what it means for the security, prosperity, and moral backbone of the United States and beyond. This isn’t just about safeguarding the Jewish people or protecting religious freedom; it’s about defining what kind of America we want to inhabit – the values we uphold and the future we’re crafting for everyone. Despite what the naysayers might grumble, the U.S. still stands as a world leader that others look to for guidance, security, and moral standing.

Antisemitism isn’t a niche concern – it’s a human rights issue, a social justice litmus test, and a measure of our country’s commitment to equality and democracy. Letting antisemitism fester is like ignoring termites in the foundation – it threatens to crumble the social cohesion holding our diverse melting-pot society together. It undercuts the very principles of fairness and justice central to a progressive worldview, creating a breeding ground for hate and intolerance.

The spike in hate and bigotry towards Jewish people should set off alarms louder than the 100 blasts of the shofar calling us to introspection during Rosh Hashana. It’s a sign of deeper erosion in the values that define the nation.

Energy independence is crucial, sure. But what’s the point if society fractures under the weight of hate? Immigration reform is essential. But how do we prevent antisemitic ideologies from sneaking in with the tide? National defense is a must. But how can we protect the nation if we let the rot of antisemitism eat away at the foundations of democracy and human rights?

The Trauma of Change and the Trump Derangement Tango

“See, I have set before you today life and goodness, death and evil.” – Deuteronomy 30:15 (Parshat Nitzavim)

Now, let’s address the elephant – or rather, the trumpeting elephant – in the room. For many Jewish Americans, supporting anything with Trump’s fingerprints on it feels about as pleasant as a sunburn in Tel Aviv. The term “Trump Derangement Syndrome” gets tossed around – a confusing if not contentious label for those who oppose him with every fiber of their being. For many, Trump embodies everything a sentient person should stand against. Aligning with anything he’s touched feels like dancing with a porcupine.

But here’s the million-dollar question: Should we, as patriotic Americans, be willing to ignore potential – and perhaps likely – dangers to our nation’s core values and the safety of all communities just because one man makes our skin crawl? Is it wise to let personal aversions overshadow pressing threats to justice, equality, and the very fabric of our society?

Call it what you will – a “Trump Aversion Response” or a visceral reaction to his antics. It’s understandable, given his flair for controversy, especially the way the media portrays him with women and minorities. But here’s the kicker: During his tenure, economic and foreign policies were rolled out that produced significant benefits. By August 2019, the unemployment rate for Black Americans dropped to 5.4%, the lowest since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the data in 1972. Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the U.S. Embassy, championing the Abraham Accords – these weren’t mere photo ops. They were moves that, whether we like it or not, bolstered Israel’s standing.

You don’t have to invite the guy over for Shabbat dinner to acknowledge that these actions had weight. And that’s the crux of the dilemma. It’s not about donning a MAGA hat but about assessing and reassessing priorities in this topsy-turvy political landscape. Trump, love him or loathe him, showed a knack for bulldozing through opposition, both internal and external – a trait that’s as rare in politics as a snowstorm in Miami.

Reassessing Trump and the Republican Landscape

“Choose life so that you and your descendants may live.” – Deuteronomy 30:19 (Parshat Nitzavim)

Let’s get one thing straight: This isn’t a sales pitch for the GOP. The Republican Party has its share of warts – no one’s handing out halos here. But the political sands have shifted just like they have in Israel between Likud and Labor over the past generation, and perhaps it’s time to kick off the flip-flops and feel the new terrain.

In places like Florida and Texas, Republican leaders have taken a hard line against antisemitism, especially on college campuses where groups like Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) stir the pot. Meanwhile, in some Democratic strongholds, these groups seem to operate with impunity, spreading hateful agendas.

So, what’s a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat to do? Stick with the party that’s starting to feel like it’s ghosting them on issues that hit close to home? Or is it time to reboot, recognizing that the old computer might need a memory upgrade and a new operating system?

The Settler-Colonialism Red Herring and the Security Imperative

“The secret things belong to the L-rd our G-d, but the revealed things apply to us and our children forever.” – Deuteronomy 29:28 (Parshat Nitzavim)

Let’s cut through the noise about “settler-colonialism” that’s all the rage in progressive circles. Sure, it sounds sophisticated, wrapped up in the lingo of social justice. But peel back the layers, and it looks like a smokescreen.

Painting Israel as an oppressor in a neat, one-dimensional narrative ignores a history as rich and intertwined as the roots of an ancient olive tree. The Jewish connection to the land isn’t some recent concoction; it stretches back millennia.

The settlements in Judea and Samaria aren’t about empire-building or displacing populations like pawns on a chessboard. For many, they’re about security – plain and unvarnished. The pre-1967 borders left Israel narrower than a politician’s promise, making defense a logistical nightmare. Holding these territories provides the strategic depth needed to keep existential threats at bay.

And let’s not ignore the fact that millions of Arab citizens live in Israel with full rights – a reality that doesn’t align with the “apartheid state” label the protestors are quick to slap on. Supporting Israel’s right to maintain certain settlements isn’t about endorsing oppression; it’s about acknowledging the complex realities of a nation’s survival in a hostile neighborhood.

An Unwelcome Conundrum

Here’s the sticky wicket: The Democrats Dilemma means many Jewish Democrats are facing some uncomfortable truths. Supporting policies that, intentionally or not, could compromise Israel’s security or embolden its enemies doesn’t square with the values of justice and peace the party touts. Yet these policies often come packaged in the appealing wrap of progressivism.

Advocating for a rollback to pre-1967 borders or jumping on the BDS bandwagon might feel like standing up for the underdog, but it risks overlooking the nuanced and harsh realities on the ground that the attack on October 7 only reinforced. It’s time to ask whether these well-intentioned positions align with core values or if they’re inadvertently tossing allies under the bus.

Maybe it’s time to scratch beneath the surface and question whether the progressive ideals guiding political choices still serve the safety and security of the Jewish community – and by extension, the broader tapestry of American society.

What’s Good for Jews Is Good for America

As Rosh Hashana invites us to embrace self-examination and renewal, perhaps it’s an opportune moment to reflect on the choices before us.

Supporting Israel’s security isn’t just a niche concern – it’s about upholding democratic values and freedoms that are the bedrock of America. Casting a vote with Israel’s safety in mind is casting a vote for a more stable and just world. It’s about standing firm on principles that benefit everyone, not just one community.

This isn’t about throwing long-held beliefs overboard or making a beeline for the other side of the aisle without a second thought. It’s about recognizing that loyalty to a party shouldn’t eclipse loyalty to enduring principles. Supporting candidates who prioritize Jewish, Israeli, and American security isn’t just self-interest; it’s a moral and patriotic stand. It’s about ensuring that justice, equality, and security aren’t just buzzwords but realities in an increasingly volatile world.

Choosing Life and a Path Forward

“The future is not predestined but depends on the choices we make.” – Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

The crossroads facing Jewish Americans isn’t marked by easy choices. It demands the courage to see the world in its messy reality, not through rose-colored glasses. It means acknowledging that the political landscape isn’t the familiar terrain it once was and that navigating it might require a new compass.

Parshat Nitzavim reminds us that we have the power to choose – to select a path that leads to life and prosperity for ourselves and future generations. As we stand on the threshold of a new year, the call to action is clear: reassess, rethink, and widen the lens.

History is littered with cautionary tales of ignoring warning signs until they’re impossible to miss. While the U.S. isn’t teetering on the brink of past catastrophes, the erosion of democratic norms and the normalization of extremist rhetoric are red flags waving vigorously.

So here’s the challenge: to make choices that align with enduring principles, even when they’re difficult. Supporting Israel’s security isn’t just about one nation; it’s about championing the values of democracy, justice, and peace for all. If that means reexamining political loyalties, perhaps that’s a conversation worth having. Because at the end of the day, loyalty to principles should trump – pardon the expression – loyalty to any party.

This Rosh Hashana, as the shofar sounds and we reflect on our actions and choices, let’s consider the paths before us. It’s not about having all the answers or finding a perfect solution wrapped up with a bow. It’s about grappling with hard truths, recognizing the stakes, and making decisions that aim for a better future.

The Democratic Dilemma is real, and it doesn’t come with easy answers. But then again, the most important choices rarely do. As Parshat Nitzavim teaches, the power to choose is in our hands. Let’s choose wisely.

