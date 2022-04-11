Photo Credit: courtesy
Even if you’re lucky enough to receive a work and/or government retirement pension, chances are it won’t cover all your expenses. That is why folks increasingly depending on their investment portfolio to sustain their retirement.
Have you set up your investment portfolio for success?
The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and a free download, “Do These 4 Things to Have a Financially Successful Retirement”, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show
