In this episode, Natalie speaks to us from the heart touching on the benefits of avoiding small talk and the short memories of Israelis, before launching into an interview with Nathaniel Washay, (Detroit-Efrat 2019) who shares his motivation for making aliyah….he didn’t want to be an old man departing the airplane, kissing the ground, and being whisked off to an old-age home! He wanted to come to Israel to LIVE, not to DIE.