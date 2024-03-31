Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie opens the show sharing the loss of her mother, who lived in the USA; Natalie shares her grief and regret for not pushing her parents to make aliyah. This is a stumbling block for many….leaving their families behind. Natalie interviews Karla Konik, 52, divorced, single mom from Mexico City who made aliyah in 2021 to Haifa. Karla’s son (18) made aliyah in 2016 and urged her to follow. Karla shares with us how she planned the move and all the different steps she went through….Today Karla works for the Technion in Haifa.