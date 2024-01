Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai Fleisher celebrates Tu B’Shvat – Jewish Arbor Day – on IDF Reserves and discusses Israel’s war efforts in light of a vision for what the Jewish State should look like. Then: Ben Bresky on Israeli drip irrigation technology, and David Tahar on his mission to retrieve his son’s remains from the hands of Hamas. Finally, why the Two State Solution is flawed from inception, and how Moses’ hands connected Heaven and Earth.