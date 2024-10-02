Photo Credit: oneisraelfund.org

Cedarhurst, NY, September 24, 2024 – Former President Donald Trump will be joining Sid Rosenberg as a special guest on his live broadcast from Israel at 8:00 a.m. EST on Monday, October 7th, 2024. Rosenberg, host of The Sid & Friends in the Morning show on 77 WABC Radio, will be broadcasting live from Sderot, a town in southern Israel that was deeply impacted by the horrific attacks exactly one year ago. Trump will call in to discuss his continued support for Israel and to stand in solidarity with the Jewish nation on this somber anniversary.

Rosenberg, who is traveling to Israel with One Israel Fund, is known for his outspoken advocacy for Israel. He will be broadcasting live from various locations throughout his visit, offering listeners a first-hand account of the resilience of the Israeli people and the critical work being done by One Israel Fund to secure the country’s heartland.

Advertisement





“Broadcasting from Sderot on this day, just one year after the terrible events of October 7th, will be incredibly emotional,” said Rosenberg. “Having my good friend, President Trump, call in to discuss his unwavering support for Israel makes this broadcast even more meaningful. It’s a powerful reminder of the strength and friendship between the United States and Israel, and I’m honored to bring this moment to my listeners.”

Trump, a long-time supporter of Israel, played a pivotal role during his presidency in strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and brokering the Abraham Accords. His call-in during Rosenberg’s live broadcast is a continuation of his strong stance on Israel’s security and sovereignty.

The trip was organized by Yehuda Honickman, a close supporter of One Israel Fund and a longtime friend of Rosenberg’s. Honickman expressed his excitement over Trump’s participation: “This trip is not only a show of solidarity but also a chance for Sid to bring the story of Israel’s perseverance to his listeners. Having President Trump join as a special guest adds even more significance to this journey. I’m proud to have helped put this together, and I know it will be a deeply meaningful experience for everyone involved.”

The trip is part of a larger initiative by One Israel Fund, led by Executive Vice President Scott M. Feltman, to bring attention to the ongoing challenges faced by Israel. Rosenberg will be joined by actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, and together will be touring key historical sites, including Judea and Samaria, and engaging with the local communities.

This trip will also serve as a precursor to One Israel Fund’s 30th Anniversary Gala in December, where Rosenberg and his wife, Danielle, will be honored with the Maginei Yisrael (Shields of Israel) Award, and Rapaport will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Listeners can tune in to The Sid & Friends in the Morning on 77 WABC Radio at 8:00 a.m. EST on Monday, October 7th, to hear President Trump and Sid Rosenberg live from Sderot.

Share this article on WhatsApp: