Translation:

According to Peres, “Palestinians need to be told: Qassams Shmassams, we will persevere. We will not move from here.” The deputy prime minister also accused that “our response stimulates the other side to strike. A series of measures must be taken to eliminate the Qassam.” Peres declined to elaborate on what means he meant.

According to Rubin, Olmert qualified his comment about shelters with

“…though there may be extreme situations in which we will have a limited

response capability.”

Also according to Rubin, Vilnai visited the Jewish areas near Gaza the very

next day in order to correct the negative impression his comments made.

But the fact remains that Israeli leaders initially played down the threat of

Qassam rockets coming out of Gaza.

For years.

The lack of a strong Israeli response to the Hamas rocket attacks took the US

by surprise.

Kurtzer, in an interview with The Jerusalem Post, said that immediately

after Israel left the Gaza Strip he told Washington “to expect a very

serious Israeli response to the first act of violence coming out of

Gaza.” …Kurtzer said his message to the Bush Administration was

to be ready for a sharp Israeli military response to rocket fire, “and be

ready to support it.” “The success of disengagement rested on the

aftermath of its implementation, so I was very surprised there was no

reaction to the first rocket, second rocket and 15th rocket,” Kurtzer said.

Instead, according to Kurtzer, “Sharon argued that the rockets were landing

in fields, ‘not really that bad,’ or were being fired by dissident elements,

and not the Gaza leadership” — setting the tone for excuses of Israeli

leaders who followed.

As Gordon points out, one of the motives of the Israeli government in

initially downplaying the rocket attacks was to defend the Disengagement

itself.

But the Begin-Sadat Center report gives other reasons as well. After all, it

was not just the leadership that showed disinterest:

the same Israeli public that withstood so determinately the suicide attacks

from the West Bank, demonstrated a lack of unity and determination in

contending with the Gaza rocket campaign.

The initial rocket attacks started in 2001 and need to be understood

in the context of the Second Intifada that was creating a crisis at the

time. Life in Sderot was “was calmer and more secure at the time than

metropolitan areas like Netanya, Hadera or Jerusalem”:

In hindsight, the scant attention paid to the campaign at its onset in 2001

is easy to justify against the backdrop of violence of the Second Intifada

and the suicide terror offensive raging at the time through the heart of

Israel’s major cities, an offensive which reached its peak in April-May

2002.

This absorbed all the attention of the general public as well as Israel’s

political and military leadership. The few hits, the negligible damage and the insignificant casualties

inflicted by the primitive rockets launched at the time from Gaza were

justifiably regarded as a minor nuisance compared to the ongoing terror

campaign against Israel’s traffic, public transportation, shopping malls and

civic centers. [emphasis added]

But that does not explain the continued lackadaisical response the

following year when Operation Defensive Shield was succeeding in combating

the Second Intifada.

According to Rubin, both local as well as national leaders played down the

threat during the first 3 years. Even when Israel took steps to invade

nearby launching areas in Gaza and fired on rocket production areas that

were further away,

At the same time, active defense – that is, anti-rocket systems that could

destroy Gaza rockets in flight – was shunned repeatedly until about five

years into the campaign when

the shock of the Second Lebanon War prompted Israel’s incumbent minister

of defense [Amir Peretz] to initiate the development of an active defense

system against short-range rockets.

The failure to do so earlier is another indication of the low significance

attributed to the rocket campaign against the south of the country by the

political leadership of the time. [emphasis added]

The Second Lebanon War came to an end in mid-August, 2006 and Israel was

focusing on the failure to secure an undisputed victory. During this time of

soul searching, the priority was on rebuilding the IDF, recovering from

economic losses, and repairing damage in northern Israel. The needs of the

Israeli communities near Gaza were put on the back burner.

The decision to start development on Iron Dome was not taken until February,

2007 and Israeli bureaucracy delayed not only the development of Iron Dome

but also the government-sponsored building of shelters.

The report gives several reasons for this:

The slow increase in the number of rockets and casualties after the first rocket hit Sderot in 2001 lulled residents as well as local and national leaders into inactivity. o A full-scale defense initiative against the rockets would have been an admission that the Disengagement was responsible for a deterioration in Israel’s security.

There was disagreement over the correct strategy in response to the Qassams. Eli Moyal, the Mayor of Sderot was one of those who believed that civil protection was an admission that Israel was acceding to terrorist aggression — “to accept civil protection is to accept terror as part of your life” and that instead of defensive measures, “the war should have been pursued aggressively.”

There was a concern that as the terrorist rockets increased in range and efficiency, and more communities were put at risk, so too would there be an increased demand for costly population protection.

Today, we proudly point to Israel’s system of shelters against terrorist

attack from Gaza.

But according to Rubin: