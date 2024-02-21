Photo Credit: Sternhartz Real Estate

Today you can live in the lap of luxury in an elegant, spacious and well-designed private house or luxury apartment in Israel. These custom homes and apartments come with breathtaking views in prime locations. The single-family houses offer whatever your family needs built to your exact specifications including space for a private pool, gym, library and any other conditions your family will need in addition to tremendous outdoor space which provides the comforts and conveniences you and your family are used to and deserve. The apartments are spacious and well-planned, located in the best Anglo neighborhoods in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Netanya and Beit Shemesh.

When it comes to building your own private home, the experts at Sternhartz Real Estate will help you with all the myriad details needed. Sternhartz Real Estate has already serviced many satisfied clients, especially those from abroad, and now has new opportunities that allow you to custom design and build your own single-family home in various stages of construction. Sternhartz Real Estate will hold your hand through the process to make it as easy as possible, will be your eyes and ears on the ground, and provide holistic support at every stage from start to finish. As trusted advocates, Sternhartz Real Estate works to the highest standards and holds themselves to an extremely high standard in customer service and bringing the finished products to market.

There are several opportunities currently being marketed, all of which are geared to the luxury, high-end client, and each has its own exclusive and distinctive characteristics. Luxury homes and apartments are available in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Netanya and Beit Shemesh.

Nofei Zahav is in the upscale Mishkafayim neighborhood of Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph, overlooking the Judean Hills and home to many warm and wonderful communities of Anglo olim. This stunning, 4,300 sq. ft. home is designed to have spacious bedrooms and ensuite baths, as well as amenities such as an elevator, pool and jacuzzi. As this project is pre-construction, Sternhartz Real Estate is happy to work along with the design team to draw up your perfect home in Israel. Occupying a quiet, serene location, within walking distance of parks, shopping and shuls, this gem of an opportunity is a rarity in Ramat Beit Shemesh.

Kidron, also in the Mishkafayim neighborhood, is a 10-room masterpiece that fuses elegance and functionality, surrounded by a 2,000 sq. ft garden, perfect for hosting and holding special occasions. Unique design features in this stately residence enable a spectrum of potential rental possibilities.

The Ruth project in Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel is a pair of semi detached villas sprawled over 3,500 sq. ft, each with 5 bedrooms, large garden, a rooftop and an additional 1,500 sq. feet in the basement, perfect for a rental suite, an office, or other use. The homes have spectacular views of the Nachal Yarmouth nature reserve, and are close to parks, shopping, and shuls.

Sternhartz Real Estate is also marketing a selection of various sized luxury properties in varying stages of development and construction in Eden Hills, a brand-new moshav located within 15 minutes of Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph. With views for miles, this exciting new community is one of the most popular opportunities in the past 20 years for Anglos looking to live near Ramat Beit Shemesh and also live a more suburban life with sprawling properties. Adulam, in Eden Hills, offers unparalleled luxury, boasting 9 expansive bedrooms, a huge garden, elevator, pool, jacuzzi and more on a huge, 11,000 sq. ft. property

