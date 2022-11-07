Photo Credit: Abu Ali Express

Sources associated with the Syrian opposition report that a large convoy of Russian and Syrian military vehicles arrived at the 75th Air Defense Brigade military base, locafed in the al-Mokayleba area (marked with a red pin).

According to the report, about 100 vehicles were observed in the convoy, including some that were carrying radar systems and air defense missiles.

The military base is located near al-Kiswah. According to Syrian sources, Israel attacked targets there on several different occasions, most recently during September 17 of this year, as well as in February 2020.