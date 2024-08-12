Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Tonight we will be observing the first Tisha B’Ave since the unprecedented Hamas massacre of October 7th.

The profound sadness, deep pain and anguish of Tisha B’Av is difficult to bare under normal circumstances. It is even more so since October 7th, which only exacerbates and magnifies the harsh significance of this national and communal day of Jewish mourning.

One has only to observe the proliferation of articles, divrei torah and posts on this topic to truly understand the profound significance of these two events – observing Tisha B’av for the first time since the tragedy of October 7th is profoundly difficult on many levels.

As I think about the juxtaposition of Tisha B’av and the horrifying events of October 7th, I tremble at the thought that maybe there is or could be a relationship between these two horrible events.

Throughout my adult life, I was taught to never automatically assume causal relationships between events in Jewish history unless indicated in our holy writings. Tragedies occur to a people because it is the will of HaShem. Plain and simple. Having said that, it is also well known and an accepted notion that the destruction of the two Batei Midrash in Jerusalem (holy temples) were the result of sinat chinam – baseless hatred between our people. This well known belief is documented and codified in the writings by our great sages.

Irrespective of recent theories and suggestions regarding the causes or reasons for October 7th, to suggest special insight into the causality of October 7th would be the height of ignorant arrogance, and highly inappropriate.

Attributing the horrifying October 7th massacre to anything more profound then a terrible unprecedented lapse in IDF vigilance and security is both foolish and again inappropriate. Yes, there are reasons or causes for this tragedy, but they are far beyond our understanding or human comprehension. These events are ordained and determined singularly by HaShem, and by HaShem only.

The one observation I do posit is when I compare the events and zeitgeist leading up to Tisha B’Av and October 7th. In fact, I cant help but think about certain aspects of each event with striking similarities.

As just indicated, we learn that the causes for the destruction of the batei midrash were attributed to sinant chinam.…the unadulterated and baseless hatred among and between our people within the Jewish community. There are hundreds of commentaries and Judaic texts and sources which validate and support this historical fact and contention.

Fast forward to October 7th, to suggest a lack of achdut (unity) within our Jewish camp just prior to October 7th, would be an understatement.

It is interesting and curious to note that the events in Israel just prior to the October 7th tragedy were that of significant social unrest, civil disobedience as well as significant consternation, hatred between religious and non religious members of the Israeli society. In fact, the matzav (situation) was so tenuous and dangerous that many Israeli leaders were fearful of a civil war breaking out. To be sure, the streets of Jersalem and Tel Aviv were spilling over with vile hatred and disgust between religious and non religious groups…and between those who would agreed to the reform of Israel’s Judicial system and those who were vehemently against it.

Friends, is it not curious or even coincidental that this deadly violence and hatred in the streets and neighborhoods of Israel occurred just prior to the October 7th tragedy?

I began to imagine that these scenes of hatred and violence between our people are in many ways reminiscent of the hatred and sinat chinam which led to the destruction of the Batai Midrash.

Again, I am not at all suggesting with any degree of certainty that these events led up to or caused the October 7th surprise attack on our brothers and sisters in Israel. Having said that, it nevertheless does present a coincidental scenario.

My only take-away from this observation is that the lack of achdut – both prior to and following the October 7th tragedy should be a subtle reminder to all of Acheinu Bais Yisarael that we should never ever take our achdut for granted.

Although we do see and observe periods of achdut throughout history in our communities, they are sporadic at best and are more often than not realized following as opposed to prior to communal tragedy or catastrophe.

As I have written and blogged on numerous occasions, this “chicken or egg” phenomenon must teach all of us that Achdut may prevent tragedy. It should not be viewed only as a product, end result or outcome of tragedy.

As we are about to observe Tisha B’av, it is imperative that we constantly remind ourselves that Achdut Bnai Yisrael does not happen by itself. It requires hard work, continuous perspective, introspection, due diligence and a love for acheinu.

To this end, I humbly suggest that this Tisha B’av mark the beginning of a new and renewed period of Achdut – one which enables us to respect each other, love each other, care for one other and protect one other.

If there is any lesson we learned from the holocaust of October 7th and by extension from the spread and proliferation of world-wide antisemitism, and Jew hatred, it that we only have ourselves to depend upon.

Its now time for true and lasting Achdut.…If not now, When?

Have a meaningful Fast.

