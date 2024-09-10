Photo Credit: Uri Lenz/Flash90

The topic and definition of Jewish identity is a fascinating one to say the least.

Some feel that Jewish identity is only about religiosity; others believe that it’s about culture and social norms. Yet many opine that it represents a confluence of the two.

I vividly recall when I was meeting with Natan Sharansky many years ago during a seminar on Jewish identity, he made a comment which remains with me today – a nation or a people without an identity, is like a people with no purpose or raison d’etre;….he then continued.…a people without a Jewish identity, are like a flock of lost sheep wandering aimlessly in the pasture with no direction, purpose, or compass.

Regardless of how one defines or approaches the topic of Jewish identity, most will more or less agree that it represents an objective or even a subjective state of perceiving oneself a Jew and as related to being Jewish…… “it may not depend upon whether a person is regarded as a Jew by others or by an external set of religious, legal or sociological norms. But, in rare cases, the perceptions of others can and may impact or effect the way we feel about ourselves and our identity”.

While our Jewish community continues to live in a very daunting unprecedented post October 7th upside-down world, there currently appears to be an ethnic and even a religious reawakening of our Jewishness or our sense of “Jewish being” – one which has impacted our Jewish attitudes, involvement and behaviors is a variety of ways.

Since the tragic massacre of October 7th and the continued bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and Hezbollah in the north, we have witnessed an increase in Jewish consciousness and ethnocentricity in our communities. . This includes but is not limited to more participation in chesed projects, more frequent observance of mitzvot such as engaging in tefillah (prayer), the wearing of tzitzit and tefillin, increased tzedakah (philanthropic giving) to charities and to families in need, volunteering for Israeli-based organizations and participation in special torah learning programs, inspirational lectures and independent torah study.

The theories behind these increased emerging realities are many – from the shock of the Hamas attack on October 7th to a renewed understanding and appreciation or a new found belief that HaShem runs the world and is the ultimate arbiter of events and outcomes affecting acheinu bais yisrael.

In addition, there are a wide variety of factors which enhance, create and impact one’s Jewish identity or one’s sense of Jewishness – whether they occur through “internal” or “external” forces and circumstances.

There are those in our Jewish community who are born into families with high indices of Jewish identity including Jewish involvement, attitudes and behaviors; others develop their Jewish identities over a period of time as a result of exposure and experiences in schools, camps, participation in Israel experiences and other Jewish experiential journeys; while others are influenced and inspired by social and personal circumstances they have encountered – be they positive or negative.

Not unlike the horrifying effects and impact of the Holocaust on survivors, since October 7th, many members of our Jewish community have been impacted and influenced profoundly by the daunting and unprecedented events of that nightmarish day last October..

Although significantly different from the Holocaust, today, October 7th is now universally known to be the worst atrocity and massacre of Jews since those horrifying years during WWII.

In light of these realities, what are several of the factors which may be attributed to the recent reawakening of our Jewish spirit, commitment and identity.

The answers to this question are far more complex and profound than suggesting (as many do) that there are no athiests in fox holes, or when in crisis, we look upwards towards the heavens for help and salvation ot “ it takes a crisis to get religion”.

All of these responses may be true. but what we are experiencing in our Jewish community is less mundane and far deeper and more complex.

Moreover, although these statements may have some validity, and that existential circumstances do in fact motivate increased levels of spiritual introspection and reflection, the impact of October 7th are more significant and profound..

Following October 7th, the world experienced an unprecedented volcanic explosion of antisemitism and an anti-israel movement of historic magnitude.

It was as if the proverbial switch was flipped or water spigot turned on that created an immediate unprecedented explosion of antisemitism.

As we delve a bit deeper into this phenomenon. we begin to see the negative effect increased Jew-hatred is having in our Jewish communities and on society. From massive violent demonstrations, and antisemitism and anti israel protests on college and university campuses to pro Hamas marches in Manhattan; from violent physical attacks on Jewish individuals in their communities and neighborhoods to witnessed the waving of Hamas flags in the streets of Manhattan, Chicago, Los Angeles and Toronto – all of these disgusting and vile images are sadly reminiscent of what we saw and experienced in pre-Nazi Germany.

As Jews, we are concerned, worried and angered by these turn of events. Some are even frightened by the prospects that “what happened in Europe, can happen here.” This is especially the case for many of our precious Holocaust survivors who are being forced to now relive the horrors and nightmarish memories of pre-Nazi Europe.

It is now obvious to most of us that the current state of affairs are beginning to have a very dramatic impact on our Jewish identity.

Under normative circumstances (however we define the word “normal” today), I and others would think that given the level violent Jew hatred all around us, our Jewish community would retreat into a more insular, protective, safer environment, thereby escaping or reducing its public visibility.

Friends, what many of us are now seeing is just the opposite.

There are a growing number of social psychologists, historians and anthropologists who theorize how and why this is happening.

Although many in the Jewish community are concerned and worried about the current state of affairs, we are nevertheless witnessing a significant level of Jewish defiance and resilience, push-back and proactive actions and behaviors anchored in a Jewish determination which we have demonstrated throughout our history.

In a welcomed sense, the current levels of Jew-hatred and anti israel sentiment has in fact created an opposite reaction. To be sure these recent events are now creating a generation of proud jews who are exhibiting tremendous Jewish pride and commitment.

Not unlike the current fear gripping France, England, Germany and Australia (to name a few), where Jewish communities are currently fearful if not hesitant to keep mezuzot fixed on their door posts, wear kipot or a neclace with a magen david in public or walk alone to shul on Shabbat and Yom tov, we are experiencing a growing movement and segment of our Jewish community who steadfast in their public demonstration of Jewish pride…and refuse to succumb to antisemitic discrimination and baseless hatred.

Although these are indeed positive developments, they nevertheless do not protect, insoluate or minimize our Jewish college and university students from the continued growing vile pro-Hamas attitudes and public display of anti zionism and anti-semitism on their campuses.

As a result of these realities, and despite the many dangers now evident, we are witnessing right before our eyes a renewed sense of achdut bais yisrael, – Jewish unity andas just indicated a renewed sense of physical and spiritual Jewish pride.

Implications

In light of these realities, it is essential that we as a Jewish people exploit this beautifully amazing reawakening to mitzvot and a renaissance of religious, spiritual and Jewish practice.

This opportunity does not occur often in our lifetimes. We must therefore cease the moment and take advantage of this heighten Jewish awareness and consciousness.

This happens by creating a community of achdut; a community of chesed; and a community dedicated and passionately committed to increased Jewish practice and communality. And finally, it happens as a community which represent Ish Echad, BLev Echad – as one nation with one heart.

The harsh challenges and realities we now face as a people and as a nation must be confronted through bitachon, emunah and a deep sense and understanding that HaShem controls the world. Yes, we must do our part in order to engage in due diligence, but at the end of the day, we all answer to a higher authority….. HaShem.

Several of the actions we have witnessed in response the current crisis include an impressive number of IDF chayalim who began to wear tzizit and put on tffilin on a daily basis. In fact, there are numerous stories told that the number one request from chayalim at the front were goggles, rain gear and tzizit; and that the demand was so tremendous that the IDF needed to requisition specialt order for tzizit. Truly an amazing phenomenon.

The other factors which are attributed to the reawakening of Jewish identity phenomenon were the number of nissim (miracles) that were evident on the battlefield. They included enemy mortar shells, missiles and rockets which were not stopped by the Iron Dome, but thank GD, missed their targets.

Finally, one has only to experience the increased number of IDF chayalim singing L’Cha Dodi together in Gaza, or making Havdallah in trenches, to truly see and experience the remarkable impact of resilience and bitachon – even during times of physical danger and adversity.

In conclusion….the great Lubavitcher Rebbe z”l, of blessed memory, is quoted as saying “if you think positive, it will be positive”. And I add….. if you do positive, you become positive.

As we enter the month of Ellul, it is my sincere and profound hope and prayer that HaShem will bless achienu bais yisrael with peace and good fortune; that the hostages being held in captivity are released in good health; that the dislocated families are able to return to their homes and communities; that the families of our fallen IDF chayalim and chayalot and the relatives of murdered hostages be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Yerushalayinm.

May our upcoming New Year, be a Shana Tova of hope, promise, shalom and bracha; and may achienu in israel and in the diaspora never ever again experience the horrors of that black day of Simchat Torah 2023.

Am Yisrael Chai!

