The People's Talmud

Welcome to The People’s Talmud (TPT), the most fun and informative Talmud trip ever. Buckle up and ENJOY! Remember, Learning Talmud is a blessing!

Are you doing the Daf Yomi or wish you were? Check out the Brain Teaser and test yourself if you caught this info as the daf flew by! And if not, don’t feel bad, just click the link below and you’ll get the answer you missed.

Daf Yomi Brain Teasers

MONDAY, MARCH 31st

Who exactly is a true loser?

Sanhedrin 103: Getting on the Wrong Side of God

