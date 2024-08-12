Photo Credit: unsplash

According to the American Psychological Association, “Resilience” is the process and outcome of successfully adapting to difficult or challenging life experiences, especially through mental, emotional and behavioral flexibility and adjustment to external and internal demands.

If this definition or disposition sounds familiar, it should be, because it defines in part who acheinu bais yisrael are as a people, nation and community.

Advertisement





To say that the Jewish world is “resilient” is an understatement. In fact, history demonstrates that there is probably not one people, nation, or community on earth that has exhibited levels of resilience as that of the Jewish people.

Yes, there are societies that have demonstrated unswerving resilience, especially after experiencing national tragedy, wars and calamity. But, none come close to the level of resilience of m yisrael.

I recall as a high school student how our Jewish history and TaNach teachers would indicate that by “law of overages”, in light of all our people’s tragedies, wars and the numerous unsuccessful attempts at our physical annihilation, that we as a Jewish people and nation should be extinct.

Although this theory may be an exaggeration, one thing is clear – our people’s resilience through deep faith, belief and religion is embedded in our relationship to HaShem and by extension, our nation’s DNA.

Throughout Jewish history, our people have been the target and focus of continuous persecution, gas-lighting, expulsion and antisemitism. This daunting reality is evidenced through periods of history of vicious hatred and violence; dating back centuries and millennia.

From the destruction of the two Batei Midrash (holy temples) in Jerusalem to the expulsion of Jews from their birthright and homeland; from the destructive impact of the Spanish Inquisition and the vile hatred of the crusaders, to the pogroms and death camps in Eastern Europe; and from anti Jewish blood libels to current levels of organized antisemitism …..the Jewish people suffered immeasurably. They fought, resisted and battled these evils with every living breath – emerging strong, vibrant, positive and resilient

On October 7th, the people of Israel and diaspora Jewish communities by extension, experienced the worst massacre of innocent women, children and men since the Holocaust. This tragedy continues to haunt and traumatize our people as never before imagined. It has led to the current bloody and vicious war between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah, the kidnapping of innocent young and older women, men and children still being held hostage in Gaza tunnels, the forced relocation of thousands of Israeli families living on the north and southern borders, and the relentless mourning of children, spouses and families for their loved ones who lost their lives as a result of the war in Gaza, terrorism and the unprecedented Hamas attack in southern Israel.

To suggest that we will ever be able to recover from this trauma is beyond our capacity. In fact, it is so difficult to use the the term resilience in order to describe our current matzav (situation). The pain, anguish and heartbreak resulting from October 7th, is just way too overpowering and overwhelming.

So where is the resilience? where is the positivity and hope? And where is our ability and capacity to rise above the trauma in the face of this calamity? And finally, how is it possible to be resilience after such horror?

A Deeper Dive into Resilience

As we examine the nature and scope of the resilience of our Jewish people throughout history, we see how Jews have experienced relentless trauma and catastrophe only to survive and thrive as a vibrant people and civilization.

Moreover, throughout Jewish history and TaNach, as painful and as difficult as our experiences were, our Jewish people ultimately rose above the devastation to help formulate and re-imagine themselves as a mamlechet kohanim, ohr lagoyim and as an am kadosh.

Whether we endured enslavement in mitzrayim, the horrors of the holocaust or countless wars and battles throughout history, the story of Am Yisrael is one of survival, adaptation, adversity, perseverance and triumph……all made possible byad haShem and our deep faith and trust in HaShem.

As we know, resilience does not happen in a vacuum. It is costly on many levels.

The short and long-term social, economic, emotional and psychological traumatic impact of war on society is gut-wrenching, profound and real. Irrespective of a people’s will, inner-strength, trust or faith, it is inconceivable that resilience is realized following a people’s tremendous hardship, pain and anguish of such magnitude.

I am a very strong believer in the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s philosophy that …”if one thinks positive, then positive things will happen.” Having said that, I am also a realist concerned about impact, effect and trauma….. and the future of acheinu bais yisrael.

As we know, it is only human nature to assume that people will only tolerate so much before their confidence and resilience begins to fray. We all have our limits and tipping points.

When observing post October 7th trauma, we can’t help but witness thousands of displaced families, children requiring therapy, hundreds of injured soldiers being treated in Israeli rehab centers, small businesses that have not been operational for close to ten months, children whose lives lack normal routine, accesses to their schools or familiar teachers; and ultimately, the continued mourning of families for loved ones.

All of these unimaginable realities challenges our ability as a people, as a nation and as a family to stay the course in order to maintain our viability, stability and sanity.

For many, these challenges and hardships are way too much to bare. Yet, for others, its another aspect of life’s blimp on the screen of what it means to settle, live and thrive in Israel.

Resilience is indeed part of our people’s DNA, but it definitely does come at a very heavy price.

Although living in galut (the diaspora) provides us with a layer of “emotional insulation”, the deep pain and profound hardship we experience and feel for amcha is palpable.

A closer examination of the current matzav in Israel makes it crystal clear that irrespective of crisis or tragedy we continue to be resilient. Maybe its because we have no choice.

To paraphrase Prime Minister Golda Meir during the Yom Kippur War, “it is imperative that we succeed and win this war for one major reason – we have no other place to go.”

Moving Forward

While Israel is fighting an existential war on it borders, we are witnessing an impressive proliferation of Israeli-based chesed and tzedaka projects, increased levels of Torah study and scholarship; expanded levels of volunteerism from American physicians, surgeons, teachers, social workers, mental health practitioners and farmers; continued medical and technological research and development initiatives.

If this alternate reality is not impressive, then what is?

Tonight, we will be observing Tisha B’Av – a day of Fasting, reflection, and communal mourning.

Tisha B’av commemorates the destruction of the first and second temples in Jerusalem and a day of countless tragedies in Jewish history, including the crushing of the Bar Kochba revolt, the expulsion of Jews from England, as well as from Spain and Portugal resulting from the Spanish Inquisition.

These are just several of the numerous tragic events that fell upon the Jewish people on the 9th day of Av.

As I write this blog, acheinu bais yisrael in Israel and throughout the world once again face existential dangers – as we anxiously await to determine whether Israel will come under attack by Iran and its proxies or GD forbid through other acts of terrorism against our Jewish communities.

These are indeed difficult and challenging times which give all of us great pause for angst, worry and concern. Walking on eggshells 24/7 is never healthy. Although they contribute to our people’s anxiety, they also bolster our commitment and resolve as well as national and communal achut (unity).

As we enter into the realm of the unknown, we pray to HaShem for protection and safety.

We also pray that irrespective of ultimate outcome, we will be blessed with courage, fortitude, faith, optimism and resilience – the characteristics of acheinu which we have relied upon for millennia and which will hopefully help guide us into the future.

At the end of the day, HaShem controls the world. As such, we are his subjects through times of challenge and through times of hope, bracha and promise.

We are indeed a resilient people.

Am Ysrael Chai.

Share this article on WhatsApp: