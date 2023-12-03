Photo Credit: Courtesy Smiling Soldiers Project

Editor’s Note: The images and stories emanating from the war in Gaza and the battles in the North are overwhelming, seemingly unrelenting. The Jewish Press Online is happy to share the “OTHER” moments, instances of warmth and joy in the lives of our noble IDF warriors, preserved and presented by the lens of photographer extraordinaire, Menachem Geisinsky. He is the founder and director of the Smiling Soldiers Project whose purpose is to share the true face and humanity of our IDF soldiers with the world while bringing joy and a smile to our heroes in uniform. Find comfort and hope in these inspiring images.

The following images were taken at the wedding of Shimon and Sapir, The ceremony took place in the ancient synagogue of Susiya. The kallah walked across the famed mosaics of this archaeological treasure to meet her chatan under the floral chupah. The wedding was officiated by the Battalion commander. The kallah wore the traditional white, while most everyone else was in green, with Shimon’s unit proudly wearing their IDF uniforms.

The ceremony was beautiful and joyful but the feeling of unity amongst those in attendance-Jews of every imaginable background and practice-will remain an inspiring memory of what can and should be in Am Yisrael.