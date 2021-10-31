Photo Credit: Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

The danger of foreign spies illegally entering the US seemed credible to Americans for a number of reasons according to historian Francis MacDonnell. America is a vast country with highly porous borders enabling enemy agents unhindered mobility without arousing suspicion. America’s diverse population might also allow an adversary to foster internal disruption by employing a divide and conquer strategy. Because of the numerous blend of races, religions and ethnicities, the fear that some individuals might be loyal to un-American beliefs, or a foreign nation always existed. Even patriotic Americans might be manipulated or coerced into spying for the Nazis after being warned that their relatives still trapped in Europe would be hurt or worse.

In an address to Congress on May 16, 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt warned “We have seen the treacherous use of the ‘fifth column’ by which persons supposed to be peaceful visitors were actually a part of an enemy unit of occupation. Lightning attacks, capable of destroying airplane factories and munition works hundreds of miles behind the lines, are part of the new technique of modern war.”

In his fire chat of May 26, 1940, he said: “Today’s threat to our national security is not a matter of military weapons alone. We know of new methods of attack. The Trojan Horse. The Fifth Column that betrays a nation unprepared for treachery. Spies, saboteurs and traitors are the actors in this new strategy. With all of these we must and will deal vigorously…. As a result of these new techniques, armament programs may be dangerously delayed. Singleness of national purpose may be undermined. Men can lose confidence in each other, and therefore lose confidence in the efficacy of their own united action. Faith and courage can yield to doubt and fear. The unity of the State can be so sapped that its strength is destroyed.”

Trojan Horse

MacDonnell posits Roosevelt used the Trojan Horse analogy to defy the isolationists, marshal support for the Allies and awaken the American public from their seeming apathy to the plight of America’s European allies. He also attempted to reassure the American public that the government would protect them.

On June 26, 1940, Breckinridge Long wrote in his diary: “It is very apparent that the Germans are using visitor’s visas to send agents and documents through the United States, are using their Consulates in the United States as headquarters for their nationals who enter on transit permits and who are carrying confidential documents but who are not notified to this Government and are not certified members of the German Foreign Service…”

In Refugees and Rescue, historian Richard Breitman quoted George S. Messersmith, American Ambassador to Cuba, who served as a US Assistant Secretary of State, as one of many in government who associated refugees with the “fifth column.” In a strictly confidential memo to Under Secretary of State Sumner Wells on May 22, 1940, Messersmith wrote, “Among the so-called refugees in our country is a fair number who can be depended upon to act as agents of their government and who will violate in any way the hospitality which they are enjoying among us.”

Fear Began Influencing the Public

Writing in his secret diary The Lowering Clouds on June 9 1940, Harold l. Ickes, US Secretary of the Interior, described how the fear of aliens began influencing the American public. The Attorney General Robert Jackson informed the cabinet, “how pervasive hysteria was “sweeping the country against the against aliens and fifth columnists … People are breaking into other people’s houses and confronting them with a flag and demanding that they salute it. Down in Georgia, Governor Rivers has promptly declared war on all aliens … although [the President] pointed out, there are few, if any, aliens in the whole state. Jackson said the situation was terrible hard to handle and he indicated that it might be necessary for the Government actually to indict some prominent local or state officials in order to make it known to the country that we were not being ruled by disorderly mobs.”

In The German Fifth Column in the Second World War, Louis De Jong, the executive director of the Netherlands State Institute for War Documentation, noted: “A nervous suspicion haunted the country,” he said. “Numbers of people no longer trusted their neighbours. The Federal Bureau of Investigation that had had to investigate 1,600 cases of reported espionage for the entire year 1939, suddenly got almost 2,900 similar complaints submitted to it ‘in one day in May’. The ‘Fifth Column’ had become a phrase on every tongue.’ The New York World Telegram devoted a series of articles to it, in which full daylight was let in on the whole matter of fascism in America.” This led to the US losing “their unshakable faith in their absolute safety.”

Writing from Stockholm, Sweden, New York Times reporter Otto D. Tolischus, added his insights about the successes of the fifth column in Poland, Scandinavia, and Western Europe in an article on June 16, 1940. “Germans come in many disguises,” he said, “principally as tourists, sportsmen, commercial agents, and often carry their uniforms in their suitcases. They take charge of previously resident forces, seize strategic points, reinforce parachute troops, organize espionage and sabotage behind the enemy’s lines and throw confusion into the enemy army and population through false orders and reports….”