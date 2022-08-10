In the New York primary elections scheduled for August 23rd to choose the candidate who will run in the November general election, The Jewish Press endorses the following candidates:

U.S. Congress

Advertisement



10th Congressional District: Brian Robinson (D)

State Senate

District 4 (Suffolk County): Monica Martinez (D)

District 7 (Nassau County): Anna Kaplan (D)

District 15 (Brooklyn): Joseph P. Addabo, Jr. (D)

District 21 (Brooklyn): Kevin S. Parker (D)

District 22 (Brooklyn): Simcha Felder (D)

District 23 ( Staten Island/Brooklyn): Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D)

District 23 ( Staten Island/Brooklyn): Joseph L. Tirone, Jr. (R)

District 25 ( Brooklyn): Renee Holmes (D)

District 26 (Brooklyn): David Yassky (D)

District 27 (Brooklyn): Danyela Souza Egorov (D)

District 31 (Manhattan/The Bronx): Angel I. Vasquez (D)

District 33 (The Bronx): Miguelina Camilo (D)

District 34 (The Bronx/Westchester): Nathalia Fernandez (D)