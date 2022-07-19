Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90
People enjoy the waves at the Nitzanim beach on July 17, 2022.

Nitzanim, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ashkelon Coast Regional Council district (Hof Ashkelon), is located between Ashkelon and Ashdod on Israel’s southern Mediterranean coast and is home to one of Israel’s most beautiful beaches along with the few coastal sand dunes that remain in the country.

People enjoy the waves at the Nitzanim beach on July 17, 2022.

Although the Nitzanim beach is a public area, it is not part of the lovely Nitzanim Sand Dune Reserve, declared a public area in the early 1980s by the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel and an official nature reserve in 2005.

Advertisement

The community of Nitzan is lNitzanim beach is a public area, it is not part of the lovely Nitzanim Sand Dune Reserveocated close by.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWonder What Safed (Tzfat) is Like? Take a Look. . .
Next articleRecord-Breaking Temperatures Threaten Europe, Mediterranean, New York & New Jersey
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...