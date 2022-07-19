Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Nitzanim, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ashkelon Coast Regional Council district (Hof Ashkelon), is located between Ashkelon and Ashdod on Israel’s southern Mediterranean coast and is home to one of Israel’s most beautiful beaches along with the few coastal sand dunes that remain in the country.

Although the Nitzanim beach is a public area, it is not part of the lovely Nitzanim Sand Dune Reserve, declared a public area in the early 1980s by the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel and an official nature reserve in 2005.

