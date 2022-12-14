Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90
Goldman Sachs has announced it will cut at least 400 more jobs as the global economy continues to shrivel.

The layoffs are slated from the company’s retail banking operations, according to a report by Bloomberg Law.

In addition, Goldman announced plans to stop originating unsecured consumer loans, a source told Reuters, a move that followed the company’s transfer of its six-year-old Marcus consumer unit into the bank’s wealth management arm.

Goldman Sachs already slashed 500 positions this past September.

