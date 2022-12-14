Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir / Flash 90

The Sodastream company has announced it will lay off 120 of its employees at the Ein HaNegev plant near Lehavim and the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel.

The company, which was purchased in 2018 by the international PepsiCo corporation, employs a total of 2,900 people in Israel.

Advertisement







“In recent years, Sodastream has increased the scope of its workforce in order to respond to the growth that accompanied the company for a long time, and even more so during the Corona period,” the company said in its statement.

“The current forecasts of production volumes reflect a return to the levels of demand that were known in the past. At the same time, the company is exposed to fluctuating global market conditions, affecting its activity.

“All of these require us to take efficiency measures and make adjustments to the new business reality, also within the company’s personnel.

“After deep thought, a painful decision was made to reduce about five percent of the company’s global workforce. We will of course provide support to these employees through the provision of a retirement grant and assistance in finding an alternative workplace through a dedicated career center that will be set up at the company’s site in Lehavim.”