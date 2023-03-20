Photo Credit: Thomas photography / Wikimedia

Amazon has announced it will lay off thousands more employees, in addition to those whose jobs were cut last November. It’s not yet clear how many workers in Israel will be affected, if any.

But a total of 9,000 workers stand to lose their jobs in the coming weeks, according to a memo sent to staff on Monday by CEO Andy Jassy. The company has approximately 1.5 million employees worldwide.

The announcement follows one last week by Facebook and Instagram parent Meta, which said the company planned to lay off an additional 10,000 workers over the next two months. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will also shut down another 5,000 vacant positions, following cuts late last year that eliminated 11,000 jobs. Meta had nearly 87,000 employees.

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term,” he wrote.

The cuts are expected to impact Amazon’s cloud computing, human resources, advertising and Twitch livestreaming businesses, Jassy said.

More than 18,000 Amazon workers have already been laid off in a bloodbath that began in November 2022 and continued into January 2023, affecting staffers in the company’s retail, devices, recruiting and human resources groups.

“The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole,” Jassy wrote.