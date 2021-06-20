Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Israel Police announced they have arrested an Arab who is suspected of breaking in and stealing from synagogues in the city of Modi’in Illit, the latest in a series of 20 arrests.

The police stated Sunday that as part of its increased activity together with the IDF in Modi’in Illit to locate and apprehend suspects in a series of break-ins, an Arab resident of Beit Einan was arrested for breaking into synagogues in the city.

During a search of his home and vehicle, the forces located stolen property from synagogues in the city and additional property suspected of being stolen from other locations.

“The operational and focused activity of the police forces and security forces against the recent break-ins and thefts in the city of Modi’in Illit has so far led to the arrest of about 20 Arabs on suspicion of involvement in the break-ins and thefts in and around the city,” the police said.