Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
Israeli police officers clash with Arabs outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021.

Hareidi-religious Jews who were attacked by Arabs on Saturday evening in Jerusalem, finally fought back.

Jews who were returning from prayers at the Western Wall were attacked by rioting Arabs at the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem. But instead of fleeing, the Jews retaliated by beating up the Arabs.

Police eventually brought an end to the clash.

Later in the evening, however, a group of Arab youths returned to the Damascus Gate, where they hurled rocks and rioted. One Jew at the scene sustained a head injury after being hit by a rock.

“A police force acted at the scene to establish order and used means to disperse and repel the disturbances,” a spokesperson for Israel Police said.

Police arrested four suspects for disturbing the public order, one of whom attacked a police officer. One of the suspects was arrested after trying to escape; he was caught after a brief foot chase.

At this time the place is quiet, and police forces continue to operate in the area to maintain public order.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
