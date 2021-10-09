Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Hareidi-religious Jews who were attacked by Arabs on Saturday evening in Jerusalem, finally fought back.

Jews who were returning from prayers at the Western Wall were attacked by rioting Arabs at the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem. But instead of fleeing, the Jews retaliated by beating up the Arabs.

לא חזרנו לארצנו לאחר 2000 שנות גלות שערבים ירביצו לנו!

ירושלים בירת ישראל

ערב שבת קודש

יהודים חוזרים מהכותל ומותקפים ע”י פורעים ערבים

הסרטון מעכשיו ולא משנת תרפ”ט …. pic.twitter.com/aNeAO0Seeu — מירב חגאג (@meravhgag) October 9, 2021

Police eventually brought an end to the clash.

שער שכם בעיר העתיקה בירושלים: ליהודים חרדים נמאס להיות מותקפים ומושפלים בידי פורעים ערבים בירושלים בירת ישראל, והם התחילו להחזיר במכות כראוי.

נקווה שתקום כאן ממשלה יהודית יום אחד שגם לה זה ימאס והמחבלים ימוגרו בכוח pic.twitter.com/nCLxt93EOf — תורת לחימה (@Torat_IDF) October 9, 2021

Later in the evening, however, a group of Arab youths returned to the Damascus Gate, where they hurled rocks and rioted. One Jew at the scene sustained a head injury after being hit by a rock.

“A police force acted at the scene to establish order and used means to disperse and repel the disturbances,” a spokesperson for Israel Police said.

Police arrested four suspects for disturbing the public order, one of whom attacked a police officer. One of the suspects was arrested after trying to escape; he was caught after a brief foot chase.

At this time the place is quiet, and police forces continue to operate in the area to maintain public order.

התיעוד pic.twitter.com/jiG4zEnabP — לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) October 9, 2021