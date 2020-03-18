Home review In Print Community Currents – March 20, 2020CommunityCommunity CurrentsCommunity Currents – March 20, 2020By Jewish Press Staff - 22 Adar 5780 – March 18, 20200 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IMFacebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Israeli ArabsArab MK Who Endorsed Gantz Insists Her Goal Is Dismantling the Zionist/Jewish State PoliticsDisconnect: Health Ministry Warns Thousands Will Die, Yair Lapid Says Forced Isolation Is DictatorshipLatest News Stories DiasporaRivlin, Herzog Bump Elbows, Discuss Coronavirus Effect on World Jewry Israeli ArabsArab MK Who Endorsed Gantz Insists Her Goal Is Dismantling the Zionist/Jewish State IDF & SecurityHezbollah and Syrian Army Behind Election Day Attack in Golan, IDF Investigation Finds PoliticsDisconnect: Health Ministry Warns Thousands Will Die, Yair Lapid Says Forced Isolation Is Dictatorship GovernmentIsrael Adds New Public Transportation Restrictions Due to COVID-19 GovernmentNetanyahu Warns ‘This is Life and Death’ — Love Means Keeping Your Distance! News Briefs News BriefsWednesday Morning: 427 Israeli Corona Patients; 2 Minister, 2 MKs in Self-Quarantine USAmazon Seeking to Hire 100K Workers to Handle Surge in Online BusinessSponsored PostWas Your Passover Program Canceled? Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today DiasporaRivlin, Herzog Bump Elbows, Discuss Coronavirus Effect on World Jewry GovernmentIsrael Adds New Public Transportation Restrictions Due to COVID-19 Video of the DayMel Brooks PSA: Stay Away from the Elderly ReligionChief Rabbi of Tsfat Excited After Pope Calls to Observe Jewish-Style Sabbath Something Random from the WeekYa’alon: To Get Rid of Netanyahu We’ll Break Our Vow Not to Align with the Arabs Elections David Israel