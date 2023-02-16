Photo Credit: COJO Flatbush

Warm fellowship, great food, fun-filled activities: put them all together and you have the reason why COJO Flatbush Senior Luncheons are such popular and memorable events. The recent Winter Luncheon at Bnos Leah Prospect Park Yeshiva High School was no exception.

“These luncheons,” noted COJO Flatbush Social Services Director Shulamis Shapiro, “are specifically designed to bring together high-school students and their elders. The students gain new insights and wisdom from the seniors, while the seniors are invigorated by the students’ energy and enthusiasm.”

The seniors enjoyed a delicious meal, played board games for prizes, and were entertained by Bnos Leah students who sang, danced, and chatted with them.

“That’s what the seniors enjoyed most – the opportunity to spend a few hours getting to know some of the very impressive young women of Bnos Leah,” said COJO Seniors Volunteer Coordinator Naomi Shapiro.

Bnos Leah educator Nechama Shreibman, who helped coordinate the luncheon, said she always enjoys watching the students and seniors interact and dance together, “creating a literal link between generations.”

The luncheon was one of the many events, activities, and services COJO Flatbush offers seniors. For more information, call 718-377-2900, ext. 342.

